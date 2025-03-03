Galaxy Tab S10 FE series leak sheds light on what hardware upgrades to expect

TL;DR The specs of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus have leaked.

The S10 FE is said to have a 10.9-inch display and the FE Plus a 13.1-inch display.

Both models are expected to have an Exynos 1580 chip.

Over the last week or so, there have been a healthy number of leaks regarding the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series. But if you’re still hungry for more information on Samsung’s incoming affordable tablets, a new leak has revealed the specs for both models.

This latest leak comes from WinFuture and includes a variety of details such as the display, chip, configurations, battery, and so on. Starting with the display, it appears the Galaxy Tab S10 FE will be equipped with a 10.9-inch screen. That panel will offer a resolution of 2304 x 1440 pixels and 800 nits of brightness. Meanwhile, the FE Plus version will be bigger at 13.1 inches and features a resolution of 2880 x 1800 pixels. It’s unclear what type of display (LCD or OLED) Samsung is planning to use for these tablets.

Next up, we have the processor, which the outlet claims will be the Exynos 1580 on both models. That chip is said to be joined by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It seems we can also expect both models to have a 5G mobile modem, Wi-Fi 6E, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, fingerprint reader, and S Pen support.

As for the cameras, both models will have front and back shooters. It looks like both tablets will share a 12MP selfie camera and a 13MP rear camera.

Last but not least, we have the battery capacities. The leak alleges that the S10 FE will have an 8,000mAh battery, while the S10 FE Plus sports a 10,090mAh battery.

This new leak arrives only a few days after the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus was spotted on the SafetyKorea database. The certification listing provided our first look at a live image of the tablet.

