Samsung could be rethinking its tablet sizes with the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series

TL;DR A new leak suggests Samsung is rethinking tablet sizes for its upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

While the standard Tab S10 FE could keep its 10.9-inch screen, the Tab S10 FE Plus is rumored to grow to a larger 13.1-inch display.

There are no official details on the launch or availability of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series.

From delaying the Galaxy Tab S10 series launch to skipping the base Galaxy Tab S10 altogether, Samsung’s tablet lineup is undergoing a transformation, and the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 FE series might just continue the trend.

According to a new leak from Roland Quandt, Samsung is preparing to launch two Fan Edition tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus. The standard model is expected to feature a 10.9-inch screen, while the Plus variant will reportedly come with a larger 13.1-inch display.

This marks a notable departure from Samsung’s usual tablet sizing strategy. The 10.9-inch display size on the Tab S10 FE matches the size of last year’s Galaxy Tab S9 FE and the base Tab S9, which Samsung skipped entirely for the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 lineup.

Meanwhile, the ‘Plus’ variant is getting a size bump as Samsung’s previous Plus models, like the Tab S9 FE Plus and Tab S10 Plus, all have 12.4-inch screens. A jump to 13.1 inches suggests the Tab S10 FE Plus could feel significantly larger in hand. That said, Samsung still reserves its biggest tablet slot for the 14.6-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra.

Beyond display sizes, the leak also mentions that both models will be available with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. As for when these new tablets might make an appearance, nothing is set in stone. However, speculation suggests Samsung could host a spring launch event for the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge. If that’s the case, there’s a good chance the Galaxy Tab S10 FE series could share the stage.

