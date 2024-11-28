Samsung makes a sneaky Galaxy Tab S10 FE reference, hidden in the fine print

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Earlier this year, Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra, but no S10 FE models.

When those two S10 tablets launched, Samsung put up a webpage advertising the special offers for which they’re eligible.

Sometime around the start of October, that page was updated to include reference to the “Tab S10 FE series.”

Everyone’s thinking about holiday shopping right now, with Black Friday right around the corner. While smartphones can be a little tricky to give as a gift, something like a tablet can make a lot more sense — and there are some great Android tablets to consider this year. Those include Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S10 series, which debuted back at the end of September. This year’s lineup was a little meager, though, with only Plus and Ultra size options, and while it’s still not looking like we’re ever going to get a base model Tab S10, a recent discovery has us looking forward to what could be Samsung’s next tablet.

Like plenty of device manufacturers, Samsung runs a bunch of promotions that shoppers buying its hardware can redeem — discounts, free trials, that sort of stuff. The company shows all that off on its Tab S10 offers page, and there’s unsurprisingly a ton of legal fine print down at the bottom (via Neowin). And you don’t have to read too far at all into that text before a very interesting name pops up: The 1 year free access to Goodnotes offer is open to participants in the United States who purchase and activate a Tab S10 series, or Tab S10 FE series device by 7/31/2025. What’s interesting is that we can pull up the Internet Archive’s copy of this page and see that the S10 FE language wasn’t always there, and was added sometime around October 3 — we’re just surprised it’s been there so long and is only being noticed now.

Samsung has yet to formally say anything about its plans for any FE additions to the S10 family, so we still have a lot of questions about what the company could be planning here. The mention of “series” sure communicates that we should expect more than one, like we got last time with both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus. But how many? And when? Well, presumably before July 31, we can probably infer that much, but beyond that, the ball’s in Samsung’s court.

A December launch feels unlikely, but CES is right around the corner in January, to say nothing of whatever Samsung’s cooking up for its next Unpacked. Could the Galaxy Tab S10 FE make an appearance at either of those? We may be just a few more weeks away from finding out.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments