The best deals of Black Friday 2024: Phones, smart home devices, and a whole lot more

Black Friday might still be several days away, but that doesn’t concern retailers in 2024. What used to be a long weekend of sales beginning on the Friday after Thanksgiving has evolved to become a month-long event. The retailers are clamoring to get your business, and you can turn that to your advantage. Huge sales on tech, from Android phones and tablets to wearables and smart home devices, are coming thick and fast. Here’s our rundown of the best Black Friday deals of 2024.

The deals will change fast and become more abundant as November 29 approaches. We’ll be updating this curated collection of deals regularly to reflect that, so it’s worth checking back here throughout the rest of the month.

Black Friday 2024 retailer deals

We’ve done the leg work for you when it comes to picking out the best Black Friday deals, but you might prefer to peruse the full selection of each retailer yourself. You can find links to each outlet’s online shop below.

Black Friday deals 2024

Smartphones

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The bigger the purchase, the better it is to wait for the Black Friday deals to roll around. That makes this the perfect time to pick up that pricey handset you’ve had your eye on all year, and we’re anticipating some bumper offers this holiday season. There are likely to be record deals on the latest flagships from Samsung and OnePlus, while we also anticipate some of the first notable price drops on the stunning Google Pixel 9 range.

The only downside is that you’re unlikely to see unlocked models of the iPhone 16 on sale. Apple is famous for its thrift when it comes to discounting its latest devices, so even the biggest sales event of the year is very unlikely to bring savings on the iOS options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus New hardware, powerful AI tools Packed with a lengthy suite of new AI features, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is the 6.7-inch-sized base-model of the S24 series. Sharing most specs and features with the standard S24 model, the S24 Plus offers a larger battery, more storage space, 12GB of RAM, and a bump to Quad HD resolution. Built for those that want a larger display, but are not interested in the very best features available only in the S24 Ultra. See price at Best Buy Save $200.00

Smartphone deals

Smart home devices

SPONSORED

Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra: Cleaning Beyond Limits

A robot vacuum is the cornerstone of any smart home, and Roborock is a leading light when it comes to our automated cleaning friends. The manufacturer’s latest flagship product is the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which promises Cleaning Beyond Limits. This includes Revolutionary Cornor-to-Edge Cleaning, with the FlixiArm Design Side Brush and Extra Edge Mopping system ensuring that those spots that most robot vacuums miss are thoroughly cleaned.

An industry-leading suction power of 10,000Pa snaffles up everything in this vac’s path, and a Carpet Boost+ System adds a 30% higher hair pick-up rate compared to previous models. PresciSense LIDAR navigation and Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition combine to keep the S8 MaxV Ultra voyaging around your floor unheeded. You also don’t have to lift a finger once the device returns to the all-in-one dock, with everything from emptying and refilling to cleaning, drying, and dispensing detergent being automated.

It’s not a cheap option, but we’ve reviewed the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra ourselves, and it’s worth every cent. Starting from November 21, it’s also on sale for the Black Friday period with a huge saving of 39% off the MSRP — just in time to help you keep your home spotless over the holidays. We’ll update this guide when the deal is live!

Smart home devices

Headphones and earbuds

Chris Thomas / Android Authority

Great headphones can transform the way you experience music, podcasts, or even a favorite movie. Your ears and your playlists deserve the best, but the finest headphones and earbuds don’t come cheap. The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, can help you decide which headsets are worth buying, and we’ll highlight all of the best Black Friday deals on that hardware below.

Sony WH-1000XM5 Sony WH-1000XM5 The king of the ANC pack extends its reign See price at Amazon Save $71.99

Headphone deals

Earbuds deals

Tablets and e-readers

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Tablets are becoming a bigger part of everyday life each year, whether you’re sketching, streaming, reading, or even conquering your inbox. If you need a new multitasking slate or an e-reader to escape into your next favorite book, Black Friday has something for you. From big brands to budget-friendly finds, these deals could help you upgrade your slate or finally grab that model you’ve been eyeing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Samsung's entry-level tablet is the best it's ever been. Samsung's budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A series gets even better with an upgraded processor, smooth 90Hz display, and a new, lower price. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

Tablet deals

Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

From tracking fitness goals to delivering notifications at a glance, wearables have become an everyday essential for many of us. Black Friday deals make it a perfect time to explore what’s new in smartwatches, fitness bands, and other wearable tech. With options ranging from minimalist designs to feature-packed models, there’s something for everyone looking to streamline their routines or gain insights into their activity levels.

Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) The 10th-gen Apple Watch Series. The Apple Watch Series 10 marks a decade of innovation with a refreshed design, featuring slightly larger screen options, a thinner case, and a significant health upgrade with sleep apnea detection. See price at Amazon Save $50.00

Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals

You might like

Comments