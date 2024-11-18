Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The best deals of Black Friday 2024: Phones, smart home devices, and a whole lot more
Black Friday might still be several days away, but that doesn’t concern retailers in 2024. What used to be a long weekend of sales beginning on the Friday after Thanksgiving has evolved to become a month-long event. The retailers are clamoring to get your business, and you can turn that to your advantage. Huge sales on tech, from Android phones and tablets to wearables and smart home devices, are coming thick and fast. Here’s our rundown of the best Black Friday deals of 2024.
The deals will change fast and become more abundant as November 29 approaches. We’ll be updating this curated collection of deals regularly to reflect that, so it’s worth checking back here throughout the rest of the month.
Black Friday 2024 retailer deals
- Amazon — Holiday Deals
- Best Buy — Doorbuster Deals
- Samsung — Black Friday Deals
- Dell — Top Black Friday Deals
- B&H — Holiday Head Start
- HP — Holiday Gift Guide
- Walmart — Black Friday Deals
- Adorama — Black Friday Price Now
Black Friday deals 2024
Smartphones
The bigger the purchase, the better it is to wait for the Black Friday deals to roll around. That makes this the perfect time to pick up that pricey handset you’ve had your eye on all year, and we’re anticipating some bumper offers this holiday season. There are likely to be record deals on the latest flagships from Samsung and OnePlus, while we also anticipate some of the first notable price drops on the stunning Google Pixel 9 range.
The only downside is that you’re unlikely to see unlocked models of the iPhone 16 on sale. Apple is famous for its thrift when it comes to discounting its latest devices, so even the biggest sales event of the year is very unlikely to bring savings on the iOS options.
Smartphone deals
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 for $1,699.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 (512GB) for $1,819.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra for $999.99 ($300 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus for $799.99 ($200 off)
- Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for $574.99 ($75 off)
- Samsung Galaxy A35 5G for $324.99 ($75 off)
- Google Pixel 9 for $702.95 ($96 off)
- Google Pixel Fold for $1,349.99 ($450 off)
- Motorola Razr (2024) for $599.99 ($100 off)
- Motorola Razr Plus (2024) for $799.99 ($200 off)
- Moto G Stylus 5G for $249.99 ($150 off)
- OnePlus Open for $1,499.99 ($200 off)
Smart home devices
Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra: Cleaning Beyond Limits
A robot vacuum is the cornerstone of any smart home, and Roborock is a leading light when it comes to our automated cleaning friends. The manufacturer’s latest flagship product is the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra, which promises Cleaning Beyond Limits. This includes Revolutionary Cornor-to-Edge Cleaning, with the FlixiArm Design Side Brush and Extra Edge Mopping system ensuring that those spots that most robot vacuums miss are thoroughly cleaned.
An industry-leading suction power of 10,000Pa snaffles up everything in this vac’s path, and a Carpet Boost+ System adds a 30% higher hair pick-up rate compared to previous models. PresciSense LIDAR navigation and Reactive AI 2.0 Obstacle Recognition combine to keep the S8 MaxV Ultra voyaging around your floor unheeded. You also don’t have to lift a finger once the device returns to the all-in-one dock, with everything from emptying and refilling to cleaning, drying, and dispensing detergent being automated.
It’s not a cheap option, but we’ve reviewed the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra ourselves, and it’s worth every cent. Starting from November 21, it’s also on sale for the Black Friday period with a huge saving of 39% off the MSRP — just in time to help you keep your home spotless over the holidays. We’ll update this guide when the deal is live!
Smart home devices
- Eureka Stylus Elite for $198 ($82 off)
- Eufy L60 Robot Vacuum for $179.99 ($100 off)
- Arlo Essential Wired Video Doorbell for $39.99 ($90 off)
- Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $139 ($41 off)
- Kasa Smart Bulb for $6.99 ($8 off)
- Kasa Smart Plug Ultra Mini (2-Pack) for $10.99 ($9 off)
- Blink Outdoor 4 for $39.99 ($60 off)
- Govee Neon Rope Light 2 for $69.99 ($20 off)
Headphones and earbuds
Great headphones can transform the way you experience music, podcasts, or even a favorite movie. Your ears and your playlists deserve the best, but the finest headphones and earbuds don’t come cheap. The experts at our sister site, SoundGuys, can help you decide which headsets are worth buying, and we’ll highlight all of the best Black Friday deals on that hardware below.
Headphone deals
- Apple AirPods Max for $459 ($90 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM5 for $328 ($72 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 for $198 ($152 off)
- Sony WH-CH720N for $98 ($52 off)
- Beats Solo 4 for $129.99 ($70 off)
- Beats Solo 3 for $99 ($101 off)
- Beats Studio Pro for $249.99 ($100 off)
- Sennheiser HD 599 for $149.95 ($50 off)
- Sennheiser HD 600 for $349.95 ($100 off)
- Sennheiser HD 650 for $329.95 ($170 off)
Earbuds deals
- Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 for $149.99 ($30 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds FE for $59.17 ($41 off)
- Google Pixel Buds Pro for $139.99 ($60 off)
- Apple AirPods Pro 2 for $189.99 ($59 off)
- OnePlus Buds 3 for $76.99 ($23 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II for $219 ($60 off)
- Sony WF-1000XM5 for $228 ($72 off)
- Beats Studio Buds for $99.95 ($50 off)
- Jabra Elite 85t for $169.99 ($60 off)
- Jabra Elite 5 for $62.46 ($87 off)
Tablets and e-readers
Tablets are becoming a bigger part of everyday life each year, whether you’re sketching, streaming, reading, or even conquering your inbox. If you need a new multitasking slate or an e-reader to escape into your next favorite book, Black Friday has something for you. From big brands to budget-friendly finds, these deals could help you upgrade your slate or finally grab that model you’ve been eyeing.
Tablet deals
- Apple iPad Air 13-inch (2024) for $699.99 ($99 off)
- Amazon Fire Max 11 for 139.99 ($90 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023) for $74.99 ($65 off)
- Amazon Fire HD 8 (2024) for $54.99 ($45 off)
- Lenovo Tab M11 for $159.99 ($70 off)
Smartwatches and fitness trackers
From tracking fitness goals to delivering notifications at a glance, wearables have become an everyday essential for many of us. Black Friday deals make it a perfect time to explore what’s new in smartwatches, fitness bands, and other wearable tech. With options ranging from minimalist designs to feature-packed models, there’s something for everyone looking to streamline their routines or gain insights into their activity levels.
Smartwatch and fitness tracker deals
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 for $255.17 ($45 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 for $219.99 ($130 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic for $319.99 ($130 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch FE for $169.99 ($30 off)
- Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm) for $349 ($50 off)
- Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $189 ($60 off)
- Garmin Fenix 7X Pro Sapphire Solar for $749.99 ($250 off)
- Garmin Venu 3 for $349.99 ($100 off)
- Garmin Forerunner 255 for $249.99 ($100 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 3 for $279.99 ($70 off)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 for $197.37 ($53 off)
- Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 for $227.99 ($122 off)
- Amazfit Falcon Premium for $349.99 ($150 off)
- Amazfit Cheetah Pro for $189.99 ($110 off)
- Amazfit Band 7 for $39.99 ($10 off)
Smart ring deals
- Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon for $299 ($50 off)
- Oura Ring Gen 3 Horizon Stealth for $349 ($100 off)
- RingConn Gen 1 for $199 ($80 off)