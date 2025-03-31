Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus may launch very soon, according to retailer leak

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A Korean retailer may have revealed Samsung’s midrange tablets will launch on April 3.

It’s unclear if this date also applies to the global launch.

Samsung has been very quiet about the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus. The company hasn’t even shared a launch date for said midrange tablets, despite them recently going on sale on Austrian retailer Hartlauer’s website. But the date may have finally leaked thanks to a Korean retailer.

If you’ve been waiting for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE or Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, then you may not have to wait much longer. According to a tip sent to SamMobile, a Korean retailer has published the release date for these Fan Edition tablets in a product catalog. It appears that the launch will happen on April 3, only a few days from now.

It’s important to note that international launch dates can differ. So it’s unknown if April 3 will also be the launch date here in the US or not.

Given the lack of advertising, or any communication at all, it seems the tech giant isn’t particularly interested in making a big deal about its upcoming Android tablets. However, Samsung may just be more focused on higher-priority products, like the Galaxy S25 Edge or its next foldables.

While we still don’t know the prices of the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus, Hartlauer’s listings do give us an idea of how much they could cost. These listings have the 128GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE selling for €679.95 ($736.10), while the 256GB model is available for €779.95 ($844.36). Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus starts at €749.95 ($811.88) and goes up to €849.95 ($920.14) for the 256GB version. Keep in mind that, just like the launch date, prices here in the US could be different.

