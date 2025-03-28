The Galaxy Tab S10 FE doesn't have a launch date, but you can already buy one

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An Austrian retailer has put up listings for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus.

The listings confirm the specs for both models.

The S10 FE starts at €679.95 ($736.10), while the S10 FE Plus starts at €749.95 ($811.88).

At this point, we know pretty much everything there is to know about the thoroughly leaked Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus. The main details we’re still missing are the US release date and pricing. While Samsung has yet to reveal this information, you can already get the Android tablets if you live in Austria.

Spotted by Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter), listings for both the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus have gone live on the online storefront of Austrian retailer Hartlauer. On the website, you can pick from three colors (Gray, Blue, and Silver) and choose between two storage options (128GB or 256GB).

According to the listings, the 128GB Galaxy Tab S10 FE is available for €679.95 ($736.10), while the 256GB model sells for €779.95 ($844.36). Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus starts at €749.95 ($811.88) and goes up to €849.95 ($920.14) for the 256GB version.

The page also confirms the specs for both tablets. Starting with the vanilla model, we have a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, an Exynos 1580 chip, a 13MP rear camera and a 12MP front camera, an 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging, IP68 dust and water resistance, 12GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of expandable microSD storage. As for the Plus, we’re looking at much of the same specs, except the display is 13.1 inches, and the battery has a capacity of 10,090mAh.

Since the tablets are now available for purchase in Austria, it probably won’t be much longer before they launch in other parts of the world. When that date will be is still anyone’s guess.

