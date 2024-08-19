Galaxy Tab S10 listings surface online, but something important is missing

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 (top) with Tab S9 Ultra (bottom) and Z Flip 5 (left).

TL;DR The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra have been spotted on the 3C certification website, hinting at their impending launch.

The listing confirms the return of 45W wired charging support but doesn’t reveal any other specifications.

The absence of the 11-inch Tab S10 in these listings adds weight to rumors that Samsung might discontinue this model.

Samsung recently unveiled its latest foldable smartphones and the innovative Galaxy Ring, but the flagship Galaxy Tab S10 series was notably missing from the event. The company has since confirmed that the Tab S10 series will be coming later this year. Current rumors are pointing to a possible October release for the new tablets, and a recent sighting on the 3C certification website seems to support this timeline.

MySmartPrice has identified two of these upcoming devices — the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra — appearing on the 3C certification platform. The Galaxy Tab S10 Plus carries the model number SM-X820, while the S10 Ultra is listed as SM-X926C. These certifications reveal that the tablets will continue to support 45W wired charging, but we don’t see any other specifications appearing in the listings.

However, the real noteworthy news is around what’s not appearing in leaks and rumors. The 11-inch Tab S10, a staple in previous Galaxy Tab lineups, seems to be conspicuously absent from all the leaks so far. This has fueled speculation that Samsung may be discontinuing its smallest flagship tablet, and the 3C listing takes it one step closer to being true. The company also offers the lower-spec Tab FE series, which includes an 11-inch model (at least for now). Perhaps Samsung has recognized that users who prefer smaller tablets are typically casual users who don’t require all the advanced features of the flagship Tab S series.

In terms of specifications, another significant change expected in the Galaxy Tab S10 series is a shift to the MediaTek Dimensity 9300 Plus processor. This would mark a departure from the Snapdragon 8-series chips that Samsung’s flagship tablets have traditionally used.

For now, we’ll have to wait for official confirmation from Samsung to see if the 11-inch Tab S10 model is indeed absent this year and what other surprises the company has in store for its tablet lineup.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments