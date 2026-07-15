Survey says this is fans' biggest worry with the Galaxy S27 Ultra

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

I can’t imagine it’s easy to develop innovative features for every flagship device launch. At some point, all you can really do is eke out marginal gains as smartphones near the peak of their efficiency and abilities.

While many people believe the Galaxy Ultra series is close to reaching this theoretical pinnacle, many others understand there are still many, many steps to climb, especially when it comes to certain features.

That said, my colleagues have been impressed by the Galaxy S26 Ultra since it debuted, and none more so than Zac Kew-Denniss. After using Samsung’s flagship for much of the year, he believes the Galaxy S27 Ultra needs to focus on just three areas to be truly great.

In a poll running alongside this article, we asked readers what would be on their Galaxy S27 Ultra upgrade checklist. We offered six distinct options, but one received the overwhelming majority of reader support.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Our poll fell just short of 2,400 votes, but, as mentioned, one option garnered 58.3% of the vote. That option? Battery capacity.

If there is one segment where Samsung is seemingly reluctant to innovate, it’s the juice pack. While its rivals have introduced new battery chemistries to gain additional capacity, Samsung hasn’t once deviated from that 5,000 mAh capacity since the Ultra line arrived in 2020. It’s been six years! Even the average phone trumps the Samsung Ultra series’ meager power store, highlighting just how far the Ultra line has slipped.

Interestingly, readers concerned about the Galaxy S27 Ultra‘s charging chops accounted for only 5.7% of the vote, which suggest that top ups aren’t nearly as much of a problem as overall charge longevity.

Will Samsung finally upgrade its Ultra series' battery capacity in 2027?

Battery capacity didn’t just win this poll; it completely trounced the other options.

Just under 20% of readers see the camera system in desperate need of upgrades. It’s another area where Samsung hasn’t really innovated, but its results still hold up well against many rivals.

As for the other options, the S Pen was the only other upgrade option that garnered more than 10% of readers’ support. Ironically, Samsung may have to sacrifice this stylus in future models to make room for a larger battery. Many S Pen stalwarts, like me, certainly hope this doesn’t happen, though, as it remains the defining feature of the device line.

Do you want Privacy Display on all Galaxy S27 models? 108 votes Yes, absolutely 30 % Only if they fix the eye strain and brightness issues 33 % No, I don't want it at all 37 %

Finally, readers are most satisfied with the Galaxy Ultra’s display. Only 6.1% combined are concerned about “display” and “screen brightness” upgrades. It’s worth noting that the Privacy Display arrived with the Galaxy S26 Ultra, suggesting that Samsung is at least pushing the needle in this core area.

While this poll certainly sheds light on what Samsung fans want, the Galaxy S27 Ultra is still several months away. Samsung could well pull a rabbit out of the hat when it comes to battery innovation. However, it’s clear that to hold onto many of its current users, it’ll need a card trick at the very least. What capacity do you feel would be enough for the Galaxy S27 Ultra? Are there any other areas beyond the poll options that you feel Samsung should invest in? Let us know in the comments below.

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