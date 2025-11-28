The Galaxy S27 Ultra could use the same camera as the... Galaxy S23 Ultra

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung reportedly scrapped plans to use a larger 200MP sensor in the Galaxy S27 Ultra, likely due to cost and supply chain concerns.

This rumor comes after Sony announced the 200MP LYT-901 sensor, a more advanced alternative to Samsung’s 200MP cameras.

The next few Ultra models may stick with Samsung’s current 200MP hardware, with no major main-camera upgrades on the horizon.

Sony just disrupted Samsung’s camera plans. After years of Samsung showcasing its in-house 200MP sensors in the Galaxy Ultra line, Sony has launched a sensor aimed directly at its rival’s strength. However, there’s bad news if you were hoping Samsung’s future Ultra phones would adopt this tech.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The new Sony LYT-901 is a 200MP, 1/1.12-inch sensor with 0.7μm pixels and features like Quad-Quad Bayer coding, 16-in-1 pixel binning, and AI remosaicing for clearer shots in tough lighting. Sony says it’s already in mass production, and leaks suggest it could appear in Ultra phones from Chinese brands in 2026.

​

That puts Samsung in a tricky spot. Tipster Ice Universe previously predicted that the Galaxy S27 Ultra might finally break away from Samsung’s own ISOCELL lineup by adopting Sony’s 200MP 1/1.1-inch sensor, swapping out the traditional 3x telephoto lens for a high-resolution unit. It would’ve been a big change, considering Samsung’s been using the same 1/1.3-inch 200MP sensor since the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Now, @UniverseIce claims Samsung has dropped that plan, likely due to cost and supply chain concerns. As a result, the S27 Ultra may keep Samsung’s current 200MP ISOCELL sensor instead of switching to newer, larger Sony tech. Even the two Ultra models that will follow (likely the Galaxy S28 Ultra and S29 Ultra) might also retain the same camera hardware.

The bigger question is how long Samsung can afford to play it safe. Sony’s entry into the 200MP arena, with a larger sensor and modern processing, is expected to create a new benchmark. Now, Android brands that rely on Sony sensors have a high-end alternative to Samsung’s ISOCELL line.

Samsung recently introduced the 200MP ISOCELL HP5 with its tiny 0.5-micron pixels, but that alone may not help it keep up with Sony’s new sensor since smaller pixels usually mean less light and weaker overall image quality. If Sony’s early results look strong — and they likely will, given its track record — Samsung may feel real pressure to rethink how much it leans on its own hardware.

Follow