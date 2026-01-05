Samsung could finally ditch its lazy camera strategy for the Galaxy S27 Ultra

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung may finally upgrade the primary, ultrawide, and front camera sensors on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The telephoto camera is expected to remain largely the same, though the periscope zoom could receive a wider aperture.

These rumored changes follow years of criticism regarding Samsung’s minimal hardware evolution in its flagship imaging systems.

Samsung’s flagships have undergone minimal hardware evolution over the years, particularly in the camera department. The upcoming Galaxy S26 Ultra is expected to disappoint with the same camera hardware, and super early leaks for the Galaxy S27 Ultra also painted the same picture. However, a new leak suggests that Samsung might finally stop being so lazy and actually provide us with a camera upgrade in the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

Leaker Ice Universe suggests that Samsung could replace the primary, ultrawide, and front camera on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. However, the telephoto camera could remain the same, like the leaker previously alluded to.

The leaker also notes that the periscope zoom camera could get a wider aperture.

It’s unclear from this leak what exactly will change with the primary camera. The same leaker had previously mentioned that Samsung had initially planned to upgrade the Galaxy S27 Ultra to a 1/1.1-inch 200MP primary camera, but the project was seemingly cancelled due to cost concerns. Instead, the leaker stated that Samsung would continue to utilize a 1/1.3-inch-class 200MP sensor, which is reportedly similar to the ISOCELL HP2 sensor. Ice Universe also criticized Samsung for repeatedly using the same sensors across generations.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra is at least a year away, so we have quite a bit of time to go before concrete leaks arrive. For now, we hope Samsung finally wakes up due to the intense competition from Chinese brands and provides us with a decent Ultra camera experience that doesn’t feel three years behind.

