Galaxy S27 Ultra may get a slimmer camera thanks to this hidden upgrade

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung reportedly plans to expand its inkjet lens process on the Galaxy S27 Ultra.

The technology could help reduce the thickness of the camera module.

More internal space gives Samsung greater flexibility for future camera upgrades.

Bigger sensors, better zoom cameras, and stronger stabilization all have one thing in common: they take up space. That’s why flagship phones often end up with increasingly chunky camera bumps. Samsung may have another way to tackle that problem.

According to a report from ZDNet Korea, Samsung plans to expand a specialized inkjet lens printing process across three rear camera modules on the Galaxy S27 Ultra. While Samsung first tested this process on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, expanding it across the new camera array signals a major push toward slimmer, higher-performing optical hardware.

For end users, the immediate benefits could come down to image quality and ergonomics. As tipster Ice Universe explains on X, modern smartphone cameras stack six to eight lens elements within a single module. Traditionally, manufacturers place thin plastic light-blocking films between these elements to absorb stray light. However, these physical films add thickness and can still allow light to bounce around inside, causing distracting lens flare and ghosting in night shots or backlit scenes.

Using precision inkjet equipment, Samsung would spray a micro-thin layer of matte-black, light-absorbing ink directly onto the lens edges instead of relying solely on film. The approach could reduce stray internal reflections while freeing up space inside the Galaxy S27 Ultra camera module. Supposedly, the process would target key glass layers in the primary and telephoto zoom modules (specifically the L3 Tele, L3 Wide, and L6 Wide layers), with the other lens layers expected to continue relying on traditional film.

Crucially, removing physical film layers and adhesive also reportedly shaves valuable micrometers off the overall camera stack height. That extra room could let Samsung reduce the size of the camera bump, accommodate a more advanced 200MP variable-aperture lens, or simply give engineers more breathing room to pack in heavier hardware such as the rumored LOFIC sensor technology for superior dynamic range without forcing the camera bump to balloon in size.

Even if Samsung opts to drop the dedicated 3x telephoto zoom lens, this manufacturing tweak could help the company deliver top-tier imaging in a sleeker device.

With Galaxy S27 camera leaks already pointing to bigger changes, this behind-the-scenes manufacturing tweak could end up being one of the key technologies that makes those upgrades possible.

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