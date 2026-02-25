Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25 FE: For me, the premium is worth it

I own a Galaxy S24 FE, and it’s been my daily driver for more than a year. It’s reliable, makes calls, and takes pictures, but it’s far from perfect. I’m considering upgrading to a newer Samsung phone, and I have two choices: a direct upgrade to the Galaxy S25 FE, or a vertical step with the new Galaxy S26.

Each device has its pros and cons. Based on my knowledge of their features, design, and specs, I hope to determine which device is best to purchase and why I’d ultimately opt for that phone. Importantly, I have not yet used the Galaxy S26, so this piece is purely based on informed opinion.

Galaxy S26 vs S25 FE: An unfair comparison?

It’s perhaps unfair to pit the Galaxy S25 FE against the Galaxy S26; they’re targeted at two completely different buyer segments. The latter is a true compact flagship, while the FE is specifically made for those who want a few premium features at a slightly lower price. However, this is often a conundrum many consumers face when purchasing a phone. You don’t want to buy something that might leave you short on a feature in the future, so the tendency and temptation to pay a little more for a more premium device is always there.

The Galaxy S25 FE and Galaxy S26 aren't exactly playing in the same leagues.

So what more does the Galaxy S26 offer over the Galaxy S25 FE? Well, plenty! But first, I need to explain what I look for in a smartphone. I prefer lightweight, smaller devices over those with a larger footprint and screen. I also value storage, a roomy battery, excellent endurance, and a capable camera system. The Galaxy S26 meets almost all of these needs far better than the Galaxy S25 FE.

The new flagship features a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel with a refresh rate that drops to 1Hz to save power and accelerates to 120Hz when required. While the Galaxy S25 FE has a larger screen (6.7 inches), it cannot drop down to 1Hz nor does it pack the same pixel density. That’s a win for the flagship.

With a smaller screen comes a much smaller device overall. The Galaxy S26 is incredibly compact and lightweight. In an age where flagships regularly breach the 200g barrier (the S26 Ultra weighs 214g), the S26 weighs 167 grams — just 5g heavier than the S25 it replaces. Paired with its 149.6 x 71.7 x 7.2 mm dimensions, it should be a pleasure to use with one hand. I can’t say the same for the Galaxy S25 FE, which is longer (161.3mm), broader (76.6mm), and far heavier (190g) than the S26.

It's small, lightweight, and practical. The Galaxy S26 is the perfect phone for my needs.

Let’s dig under the skin. Both phones pack pretty pacey chipsets, but the Galaxy S26’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is certainly the more performant chip. Yes, it did run hot on the first few phones we reviewed that pack the chipset — something Samsung will need to address in the new devices — but it delivered excellent benchmark scores when cool and calm. The Exynos 2400 is no slouch, but it only just edges out the Exynos 2400e in my Galaxy S24 FE. Personally, I find the device a little too tardy for my liking. Notably, the Galaxy S26 will be powered by the Exynos 2600 in some global markets, which is by no means a downgrade. Early indications suggest it’ll be on par with its Snapdragon counterpart, which means it’ll likely trounce the Exynos 2400 that came before it.

There’s also the question of storage and RAM. As a mid-range premium product, the Galaxy S25 FE packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. That’s a fairly standard amount, and most users won’t trouble either figure during the phone’s lifetime. I’ve nearly maxed out my Galaxy S24 FE’s 128GB storage in the year I’ve had it — I want more. The Galaxy S26 comes with a base storage quota of 256GB and 12GB of RAM. This makes it far more practical for fervent camera users, heavy AI users, and mobile gamers.

The Galaxy S25 FE does win in one key area: battery capacity.

There’s only one area where I believe the Galaxy S25 FE beats the Galaxy S26: battery capacity. The smaller phone naturally has less room for those extra electrons, so it has to settle for a 4,300mAh battery. That’s still a 300mAh increase over the S25, but it falls well short of the Galaxy S25 FE’s 4,900mAh figure. Of course, battery endurance depends on several factors, including user habits, chipset efficiency, and environment. We’ll have to wait and see how tardy the Galaxy S26 is before casting judgment here.

Why I’d opt for the Galaxy S26, even with that $250 premium

All in all, it appears that I’m leaning towards the Galaxy S26, but my final word isn’t as transparent.

After more than a decade of using and reviewing phones from multiple makers, one thing always rings true: most users won’t ever use all the features that a flagship provides, but I certainly will. The Galaxy S26 is, on paper at least, the better phone. It ticks all of my boxes and offers much more than the Galaxy S25 FE.

I do find it difficult to justify paying $899 for a base Galaxy S model, but these are the times we live in. At least the larger screen, bigger battery, faster chipset, and double dose of storage make the $100 premium over the S25 easier to swallow. It’s still expensive, though.

That’s where the Galaxy S25 FE comes in. While it wouldn’t be my personal pick, I do believe it’ll be a better phone for the general smartphone user. At $649, it’s $250 cheaper than the Galaxy S26, making it a sensible choice for those looking for a robust yet affordable alternative. You can snag an additional Galaxy A17 5G with the cash you’ve saved, making it the perfect pick if you’re getting devices for you and yours.

I just need one device, though, and after using an FE model for several months, I certainly crave something more compact and powerful. The Galaxy S26 is that device.

