Survey says most readers love the Galaxy S26 Ultra's most divisive feature

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been around for several months, and now that the hype has simmered down and the hot takes have cooled, it’s also perhaps the perfect time to gauge genuine sentiment.

For the most part, the Galaxy S26 Ultra seems to be a popular release. There are plenty of things to love about the phone, from its ever-reliable camera setup to its far lighter build and the usual Samsung One UI software goodness. But the headlining feature is undoubtedly that new Privacy Display.

Physically obfuscating important information on the screen seems to be the new big thing, given that Samsung put all its marketing eggs in this particular basket. But is it really worth it? Well, judging by my colleague Zac Kew-Denniss’ recent opinion piece on the phone, it certainly isn’t, and I agree. But we also wanted to know where our readers stand. We asked in a poll if you’re satisfied with the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display. Over 7,000 votes later, the results are in.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

It’s official: Samsung played a blinder, even if the screen is too dim or headache-inducing for some users.

Over 44% of respondents in this poll confirm they’re satisfied with the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s screen, far outpacing the other two options.

It’s worth noting that 35% of the vote came from those who haven’t used the phone, but if we narrow the results to yays and nays alone, more than a third (68%) of these readers are happy with the phone’s screen.

Stephen Radochia / Android Authority

Readers in the comments confirm it, too.

“I just upgraded from the S22 Ultra, and that screen is visibly brighter to me, and more color accurate,” writes gambinigianluca03.

“I’ve got no issues with the privacy display or the brightness of the screen. Just a matter of personal preference,” echoes jasongeo914.

There are a handful of detractors, though. Overall, 20.5% of readers don’t like the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s display, and when removing those who haven’t used the device, that share increases to 32%. As I mentioned, it’s been several months since launch now. If you own a Galaxy S26 Ultra or have had the chance to use the phone, how has the screen served you? How often do you use Privacy Display? Let us know in the comments below.

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