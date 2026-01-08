Leak suggests Galaxy S26 Ultra may finally get the charging speed boost it needs

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak may have revealed how fast the Galaxy S26 Ultra can charge.

It’s claimed that tests show the S26 Ultra can charge from 0 to 75% in only 30 minutes.

This test was reportedly conducted under Samsung’s controlled conditions, so charging time could differ in the real world.

There have been plenty of leaks and rumors regarding the Galaxy S26 series. Just yesterday, a leaker essentially guaranteed the launch date for Samsung’s next-generation phones. Now another leak has landed on our doorstep and it may reveal new details about the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s charging speed.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

There have been rumors that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will support 60W wired charging, which would be a significant improvement over the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s 45W support. Last month, a 60W power adapter quietly appeared on Samsung’s website, seemingly corroborating earlier reports. Although this was the strongest evidence yet that the company is ready to move on to faster charging speeds, it’s still not clear how much faster it will actually be.

To give us a better idea of what to expect, well-known tipster Ice Universe shared some new information today. According to the leaker, “official” test results show that the Galaxy S26 Ultra can charge from 0 to 75% in just 30 minutes. The tipster adds that the test was conducted under Samsung’s controlled conditions and not real-world conditions.

There are a variety of factors that can influence charging speed, like voltage and temperature. So it would be nice to know the real-world numbers. Regardless, these results do sound promising.

Follow