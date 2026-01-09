Samsung Galaxy S26 leak may have answered lingering question about the new Privacy Display feature

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaks have revealed that Samsung is working on a Privacy Display feature, but it has been unclear whether the feature will be a Galaxy S26 Ultra exclusive.

A new leak reveals that a Privacy Display card does appear in the Tips app for the Galaxy S26 Plus.

The card appears to include the same animations and descriptive text as the one found on the spoofed S26 Ultra.

When you’re out in public, the last thing you want is for nosy strangers to be looking at what you’re doing on your phone. Last year, we spotted code within a leaked build of One UI 8.5 that suggested Samsung was working on a solution for this problem, called Privacy Display. There have since been plenty of leaks suggesting that this will be a Galaxy S26 Ultra feature. But what about the other models in the series? A new leak may have revealed the answer to that question.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Last Friday, we reported on a leak that revealed a Privacy Display page in Samsung’s updated Tips app. This page not only includes some details about the feature, but also animations that show how it works. It was discovered by the folks over at SammyGuru, who used a device that was spoofed as a Galaxy S26 Ultra.

The outlet is back at it, but this time with a new spoofer module that makes any device pretend it’s a Galaxy S26 Plus. According to this new report, they were able to trick the Tips app again and find the same Private Display card as before. It appears that page plays the same animations and contains the same descriptive text that appeared when spoofing the S26 Ultra.

So it appears that what could end up as one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s most popular features may not be exclusive to just that model. However, it’s important to keep in mind that this does not guarantee that the feature will appear on the Plus. The publication notes that this is early internal software and it could change at any moment.

Follow