Samsung hypes up the Galaxy S26 with new camera experience teaser

TL;DR Samsung is teasing a new camera experience that will be announced with the Galaxy S26.

The feature can restore missing parts of objects, merge multiple photos into a single result, turn a photo from day to night, and more.

This camera experience is built on Galaxy AI.

In about a week from now, we’ll finally be saying hello to the Galaxy S26 series. We expect Samsung to give its next-generation phones a variety of new features, like the privacy display, Now Nudge, and more. Another one of these new features will be a brand new camera experience.

Ahead of the Galaxy S26 launch, Samsung is teasing a new camera experience that leans on Galaxy AI. The company states that this feature is designed to “unify photo and video capturing, editing, and sharing into one intuitive system.”

While it’s saving the full details for Galaxy Unpacked next week, Samsung did elaborate a little on what this experience can do. According to the tech giant, this feature will be able to restore the missing parts of objects. In one example, the feature restores a partially eaten cupcake so it looks like a bite was never taken.

The tool can also be used to instantly convert a daytime photo into a nighttime photo. Additionally, it can merge multiple photos into a single result. Samsung is aiming to use this tool to take out the hours of editing time that would be necessary to make edits like these.

