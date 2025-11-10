Samsung may give the Galaxy S26 Ultra a larger front camera hole for a good reason

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak suggests that the entire Galaxy S26 series will use the same 3x camera specification.

Another leak claims that the front camera hole on the Galaxy S26 Ultra is larger than its predecessor.

The larger front camera hole is reportedly for the camera’s increased field of view.

There’s been a wave of Galaxy S26-related news today, from leaks regarding the dimensions to new renders and more. It looks like the train isn’t slowing down quite yet, as a few more leaks offer new information about the Galaxy S26’s cameras.

Reputable tipster Ice Universe has shared some new details on Samsung’s next flagship phones. According to the leaker, the entire Galaxy S26 series will use the same 3x camera specification, which may be: 10MP, ISOCELL, 1/3.94,” 1.0μm, F2.4, and 36 degrees. They add that the effective pixel count won’t be 12MP, but rather 10MP.

In a second social post, Ice Universe claims that the front camera hole on the Galaxy S26 Ultra will be 4mm in diameter. According to the tipster, this makes the front camera hole not only bigger than the front camera hole on the S25 Ultra, but also the biggest front camera hole Samsung has ever used. It appears that the reason for the larger hole is to accommodate the wider field of view (FOV), which may increase from 80 degrees on the S25 Ultra to 85 degrees on the S26 Ultra. Despite the wider FOV, Ice Universe says the front camera specs are the same as those on the S25 Ultra.

The final part of Ice Universe’s Galaxy S26 camera leak focuses on the Ultra’s main camera. It’s said that Samsung is increasing the focal length from 23mm to 24mm. Additionally, the leaker hints that the 5x zoom has increased from 115mm to 120mm.

There has been a lot of talk about the Galaxy S26 cameras, with leakers arguing over which specifications are correct. We won’t know for sure until the next Samsung phones are released. Speaking of which, another report claims that the Galaxy S26 series could launch earlier than expected.

