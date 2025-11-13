Look at how thin the Galaxy S26 Edge could have been

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Real-world images of a Galaxy S26 Edge dummy have leaked online.

The dummy measures 5.5mm thick, which is 0.3mm thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge.

It’s even thinner than the iPhone 17 Air, which measures 5.6mm.

This year, Samsung released its first ultra-thin phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. The tech giant originally planned to follow it up with a sequel, but ultimately ended up canceling the Galaxy S26 Edge due to poor sales. As it turns out, the compromises required to shrink the phone down were not worth the squeeze. Although Samsung is no longer working on the S26 Edge, it did get far enough in the development process to create dummy units that we’re now seeing for the first time.

Courtesy of reputable tipster OnLeaks on X (formerly Twitter), what appears to be real-world photos of a Galaxy S26 Edge dummy have surfaced online. There are four pictures in total that do a good job of signaling just how thin the S26 Edge would’ve been. One image shows the dummy getting measured, and the other three are comparison shots between it and an iPhone 16 Pro.

It appears that the dummy measures 5.5mm thick, which is pretty impressive. That makes this dummy unit 0.3mm thinner than the 5.8mm Galaxy S25 Edge. It even manages to beat out the iPhone 17 Air, which comes in at 5.6mm thick.

At the end of the day, the market speaks for itself. People just aren’t that interested in ultra-thin phones, as Apple has also learned. That could change once these companies find a way to create one without having to make all of the compromises. Still, it’s interesting to see this dummy model as it gives us a glimpse at what could’ve been.

