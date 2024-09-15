Latest Galaxy S25 Ultra render leak compares it to the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra shows off the difference between it and the S24 Ultra.

It’s said Samsung will tweak the metal frame to be thinner and lighter with rounded corners.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to get some design changes that should make it noticeably different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra. Just last week, we were treated to some S25 Ultra renders that show a device with flat edges and rounded corners. Now a new unofficial render has popped up showing off the difference between the next-gen and current-gen Ultra.

Tipster Ice Universe has shared a render of the Galaxy S25 Ultra next to the S24 Ultra. In the social post, the tipster explains that the metal frame on the S25 Ultra will be thinner and lighter than its predecessor. We have heard before that the S25 Ultra could be lighter in an earlier rumor, with reports claiming the device weighs around 14g less than the S24 Ultra.

S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra This is the most direct contrast. The S25U has removed the thick and heavy metal middle frame, which makes it look thinner and lighter. pic.twitter.com/t3G0xBdcVY — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2024

To drive home how the design has changed, a second image shows a close-up of the sides of both phones. In the render, you can see that the sides of the S25 Ultra have been flattened out and the boxy corners have been rounded out, matching up with the renders from last week. While it’s not that drastic of a design change, it’s enough of a change that it shouldn’t be hard to tell which is which.

Other rumors have said that the S25 Ultra will be smaller than its predecessor in almost every way. Despite that, it’s believed the display size will stay the same as the bezels are expected to be slimmer.

