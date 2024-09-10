Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra may be a surprise lightweight (in a good way)

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Ultra is reportedly lighter than the S24 Ultra.

The handset is said to be smaller in almost every dimension.

Despite the smaller measurements, it may retain the same display and battery size.

Although we’re still nowhere close to the release of Samsung’s next flagship Galaxy S, rumors about the Galaxy S25 Ultra have continued to surface. Previous rumors have suggested that the device will be the lightest of all Galaxy S Ultra phones. Now a new rumor has specified exactly how light this smartphone will be.

Tipster Ice Universe, the same leaker who claimed the S25 Ultra would be the thinnest and lightest Ultra to date, may have revealed the weight of the S25 Ultra. According to the leaker, we can expect that the handset will weigh 219g.

For comparison, the S24 Ultra weighs 233g and the iPhone 16 Pro Max comes in at 227g. If this rumor is true, the Galaxy S25 Ultra would even weigh less than the Pixel 9 Pro XL, which has a weight of 221g.

Adding on to Ice Universe’s rumor, fellow leaker CID claims that the Galaxy S25 Ultra is smaller in also every dimension. We have heard this before with Ice Universe alleging that the dimensions would be 162.8 x 77.6 x 8.2mm — the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s dimensions are 162.3 x 79 x 8.6mm. However, CID adds that the display size and battery size are staying the same as this year, despite the more compact and lighter form factor.

With this new information, plus all the leaks up to this point, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect when the Galaxy S25 series finally launches. However, there are still gaps that need to be filled in, such as the prices for each model.

