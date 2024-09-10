Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra renders take a page from Sony's design book

OnLeaks/Android Headlines

TL;DR Leaked renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra showcase a new design that resembles Sony’s Xperia flagships.

The device features flat sides and rounded corners with Samsung’s signature camera setup on the back.

The design showcased in these renders falls in line with previous leaks.

Samsung finally seems to giving its Galaxy S series flagship a much-needed design upgrade. Leaks about the Galaxy S25 Ultra suggest that the phone could be the thinnest and lightest Ultra model so far, featuring flat sides, rounded corners, and a new frame design. Although we’re still months away from its launch, new renders of the device have now surfaced online, giving us an early look at the rumored design changes.

Reputed tipster OnLeaks has shared detailed renders (via Android Headlines) of Samsung’s next top-of-the-line flagship. The renders showcase a device that reminds us of Sony’s recent Xperia flagships but with a wider frame and Samsung’s signature camera setup on the back panel. Unlike previous models in the lineup, which featured rounded sides and sharp corners, the device depicted in the renders has flat sides and gently rounded corners that won’t dig into your palm.

It features a power button and volume rocker on the right edge, a SIM card tray on the left, and antenna bands near the top and bottom on both sides. The USB-C port and speaker grille can be seen on the bottom edge.

The camera setup looks the same as the Galaxy S24 Ultra, with three large camera modules arranged in a column on the left. Next to it, you see the laser autofocus sensor, flash, and a fourth camera module. Over on the front, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a flat display with uniformly thin bezels on all sides and a centered hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera.

Along with the showcased design changes, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is rumored to come with a new 50MP ultrawide camera, a top-of-the-line display upgrade, and feature Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip in all regions. It may not get any improvements on the battery and charging fronts, though, and feature the same 5,000mAh cell with 45W wired charging speed.

