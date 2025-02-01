Watch the Galaxy S25 Ultra get put through the wringer in this durability test

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

It’s only been a little over a week since the launch of the Galaxy S25 series. Although the official release date is February 7, you can already pick one up at some local AT&T stores. If you’re thinking of getting Samsung’s new flagship, waiting for your order to ship, or you already have one, you’re probably wondering about its durability. Well, you don’t have to wonder anymore, it has now been put through the wringer in a durability test.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is the latest smartphone to cross the desk of YouTuber JerryRigEverything. Well-known for his infamous durability tests, the YouTuber put the screws to the new premium handset.

The video starts with the removal of the Galaxy S25 Ultra from its box and him poking a bit at one of the few design characteristics that separate it from the S24 Ultra — the camera rings. He then proceeds to break apart the S Pen, showing the copper coil that allows the digitizer to sense its presence. Surprisingly, the S Pen still has a slot for a battery despite no longer needing one because of the removal of Bluetooth.

The test officially starts, however, when JerryRigEverything begins the scratch resistance test. We don’t see any marks until he gets to level six, with deeper scratches appearing at level seven. Although the S25 Ultra features the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2, it seems the scratch resistance is about the same as last year.

Meanwhile, it didn’t take too much effort to scratch up the titanium frame. It appeared to be a little easier to scratch up the buttons, but that makes sense as titanium is only applied to the frame. The YouTuber was also able to ply off the camera rings, but it took quite a bit of force to do, so you probably don’t have to worry about those coming off on their own.

The device also withstood damage from an open flame fairly well, only sustaining a small mark. Finally, he subjected the handset to a bend test. Samsung’s flagship ended up passing this test with flying colors.

Overall, it seems the latest phone from Samsung is just as or maybe slightly more durable than the S24 Ultra. So it should be able to handle some wear and tear.

