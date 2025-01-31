Your local AT&T may already be selling the Galaxy S25

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR According to a third-party AT&T store (in combination with a leaked email), the Galaxy S25 series is available at AT&T starting today.

Stores with stock that’s available now or coming in today will reportedly be able to start selling asap.

We’ve sent an email to AT&T for confirmation, but have yet to hear back.

Early this morning a report claimed AT&T might be selling the Galaxy S25 series a week early, starting today. All of this was based on an alleged email, but AT&T’s own site still said it was coming on February 7. I decided to stop by my local AT&T store to see if there was anything to this story. Short story: Yes, it sounds like this is really happening.

I walked in and asked the salesperson if they knew “when AT&T would carry the Galaxy S25” without hinting that I was aware of the rumors. His response was “very soon”. I prodded a bit further and he admitted sales start immediately for AT&T stores that get their shipments in today or for those that already have it. The store in question didn’t have their stock yet, but the salesperson said it might arrive in their store as soon as today.

Keep in mind this all comes from what I heard in a third-party store and not an official AT&T confirmation, but I’d say it sounds pretty much a safe bet that at least some AT&T stores will offer their stock starting today. We’ve reached out to an AT&T rep directly and will update this post when we hear more.

We’d imagine that if this is all true (which sounds like it absolutely is), Samsung had to have given the go-ahead. That means other carriers could possibly end up pulling a similar move, though that’s just speculation for now.

As for how much the Galaxy S25 will cost you via AT&T? The base configurations are expected to set folks back $799.99 for the Galaxy S25, $999.999 for the Galaxy S25 Plus, and $1,299.99 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. You can also qualify for a free Galaxy S25 on select AT&T plans for both new and existing customers.

Can’t get it in-store and have yet to order online? You can pre-order the Galaxy S25 now from AT&T with shipping start asap, or via the links below.

