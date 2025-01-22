Galaxy S25 Ultra's display gets a coat of ceramic with the new Gorilla Armor 2

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 Ultra features the new Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

It’s claimed that this protective cover is the first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic for mobile phones.

Gorilla Armor 2 is said to be able to survive drops of up to 2.2 meters on concrete-like surfaces.

After all the leaks and rumors, Samsung has finally unveiled the Galaxy S25 series. All three models feature a number of improvements, but the Ultra includes maybe one of the most important upgrades — Corning Gorilla Armor 2.

On Wednesday, Samsung announced that the Galaxy S25 Ultra features Corning Gorilla Armor 2, Corning’s latest glass ceramic cover material. According to the announcement, this protective cover is the industry’s first scratch-resistant, anti-reflective glass ceramic cover for mobile phones.

So what can you expect in terms of durability? It’s said that Gorilla Armor 2 is able to better resist damage when dropped on rough, hard surfaces. Specifically, it was able to survive 2.2-meter drops on concrete-like surfaces in lab tests. Comparatively, other glass ceramic materials failed after falling one meter. As for scratches, the company claims Gorilla Armor 2 has four times the scratch resistance than competing lithium-aluminosilicate cover glasses with anti-reflective coating.

Speaking of anti-reflective coating, it seems we can expect Gorilla Armor 2 to reduce reflections in both indoor and outdoor settings. This should also serve to help the contrast ratio in different lighting situations.

Unfortunately, Gorilla Armor 2 is only on the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So you’ll be out of luck if you get the base model or the Plus.

