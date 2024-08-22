Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ tipped for September 25 launch, could finally bring an overdue upgrade

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 ‘Slim’ is rumored to launch in South Korea on September 25.

The ‘Slim’ version may sacrifice S Pen support for its slimmer profile and could include a 5-megapixel Under Display Camera.

The phone might remain exclusive to South Korea and China as of now and could cost over $2000.

Whispers of a slimmer version of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been circulating for months, and now we could have some concrete details about its launch. A recent report by The Chosun Daily suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” will be available in South Korea starting September 25. (via 9to5Google)

The report echoes earlier rumors, suggesting that this new model will be Samsung’s thinnest foldable phone to date, boasting a thickness of just over 10mm. This is notably thinner than the standard Z Fold 6‘s 12.1mm profile. Interestingly, the slimmed-down design is said to feature a larger 6.5-inch external display and an 8-inch internal display, surpassing the 6.3-inch and 7.6-inch screens found on the regular model.

The report goes on to suggest that the phone will be offered in black color and carry a price tag of approximately $2,100. It’s still uncertain whether the Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Slim” will be a significant upgrade or merely a cosmetic refresh of the standard Z Fold 6 that debuted last month. One prevailing theory is that Samsung will achieve the slimmer form factor by removing the digitizer layer, potentially making the “Slim” incompatible with the S Pen stylus.

A separate report from Galaxy Club suggests that the rumored “Slim” model shares some camera specs with its standard counterpart. This includes a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. However, Samsung might finally upgrade the Under Display Camera (UDC) to 5 MP from the 4 MP used in all Z Fold models since the Fold 3.

While the prospect of a slimmer Samsung foldable is enticing, current indications suggest it might remain exclusive to South Korea and China. Moreover, even with its slimmed-down profile, the Z Fold 6 “Slim” might still trail behind Chinese competitors like the Honor Magic V3, which is anticipated to launch soon at IFA.

