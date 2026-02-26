Galaxy S26 is here, but Samsung hasn't forgotten the Galaxy S25's software path

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Just one day after unveiling the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung has released One UI 8.5 beta 6 for the Galaxy S25 series.

The 568MB firmware update (ZZAO) is currently live in South Korea, India, and Germany, with the US and UK expected soon.

The build includes the February 2026 security patch and fixes bugs in Bixby Labs, Gallery sketch features, and Now Bar cards.

Samsung just took the wraps off the Galaxy S26 series yesterday, and alongside, the company launched One UI 8.5 in its stable avatar. There are still some weeks to go before customers get their hands on the new phone and software release, so in the meantime, the company is working to perfect its software. We didn’t expect a new One UI 8.5 beta for Galaxy S25 to release the next day after S26 launch, but here we are, so check out what’s new with this release!

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Tarun Vats reports on X that One UI 8.5 beta 6, with firmware version ending in ZZAO, is rolling out to Galaxy S25 series owners in South Korea, India, and Germany. Following Samsung’s usual pattern, the beta update is expected to land in the UK and the US too shortly.

This ZAO build is approximately 568MB in size and includes the February 5, 2026, security patch level. The changelog mentions the following bug fixes: Fixed an issue with the Bixby > Labs > Create wake-up phrase feature.

Fixed an issue where two “View Previous Image” buttons appeared when using the sketch conversion feature in the Gallery.

Fixed issues with the text, icons, and AOD visibility of Now Bar/Now Brief recommendation cards.

Fixed a forced close issue when changing the camera area settings in Settings > Display.

Fixed an issue where the lock screen style of Basic mode was changed in Modes and Routines.

Improved animation related to notification cards.

There are bound to be new changes that have not been mentioned in the changelog. We’ll keep an eye out for new features. Try out the latest beta and let us know your experience in the comments below!

Follow