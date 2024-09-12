New Galaxy S25 renders show flat sides aren't going anywhere

Android Headlines

TL;DR The first renders of the base Galaxy S25 have surfaced.

The dimensions of the Galaxy S25 are said to be a little smaller than the S24.

The leak claims Samsung is upping the RAM to 12GB on the non-Ultra models.

Only days ago, renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra appeared online, giving us a look at the next top-of-the-line flagship from Samsung. If that wasn’t enough, a new leak has now provided renders and details for the base version of the S25 series.

In a report from Android Headlines, we’re getting our first look at the Galaxy S25. According to the outlet, the S25 has been shrunk down in almost every way compared to the vanilla S24. The dimensions are alleged to be 146.9 x 70.4 x 7.2mm, which would make it smaller than the 147 x 70.6 x 7.6mm dimensions of the S24. Despite that, the display will likely be about the same at 6.17 inches, which will likely be rounded up to 6.2 inches.

As for the design, it looks like it won’t be deviating too far from its predecessor. However, it appears the cameras are getting rings, just like the ones that appeared in the Galaxy S25 Ultra renders. Additionally, the bezels seem to be a little thinner than before and the flat sides are staying for another year.

The report also mentions that the non-Ultra models are getting a RAM boost. When the Galaxy S25 launches, it will reportedly start with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The RAM boost is likely related to the AI Samsung will be shoving in there since the tech can be pretty demanding. It seems we can also expect that the battery will stay at 4,000mAh.

There are no definitive answers yet, but it’s expected that the device will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip. However, there are rumors that an Exynos chip could sneak its way in there. There’s a good chance Samsung will use a two-pronged approach with Snapdragon in some markets and Exynos in others, just like how it has done before.

The Galaxy S25 series is expected to launch in January, but it’s still unclear what day the company will choose. We’ll learn about that and other details when we get closer to launch time.

