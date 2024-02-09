Poll results: You really want the Galaxy S25 to have a removable battery

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung and Google lead the pack when it comes to software updates, promising seven years of support for the Galaxy S24 series and Pixel 8 range.

I recently wrote an opinion article calling on the Galaxy S25 and other phones to offer removable batteries to go with these lengthy update commitments. We also posted a poll inside this article, asking whether you thought the S25 should have a removable battery. Here’s how you voted.

Do you think the Galaxy S25 should have a removable battery?

Results This was a hugely popular poll, bringing in over 10,000 votes. The winner by a landslide was the camp in favor of a removable battery. It turns out that ~66% of respondents think the Galaxy S25 series should “absolutely” have a removable battery.

We thought this would be a step in the right direction as a smartphone with a seven-year update pledge would likely experience a severely degraded battery long before year seven. There are other benefits to an easily replaceable battery too, such as being able to swap out to a fully charged battery in seconds.

Meanwhile, ~28% of surveyed readers said the Galaxy S25 should have a removable battery if the design and features aren’t compromised. Either way, that means a grand total of ~94% of respondents are open to a removable battery.

Finally, just ~6% of surveyed readers don’t want the Galaxy S25 to have an easily replaceable battery.

Comments Bay_Ranger: Replaceable batteries are what I miss the most from my LG phones. 0% to 100% in five seconds and no charging station needed. I would still be using LGs if they existed. Some models came with 2 batteries right from the start along with an external charging module.

SirKronan: With a repairability score of 9/10 and a literal PULL TAB to replace the battery, this is the easiest battery replacement in a flagship phone we’ve seen in YEARS. You should have no trouble getting a local shop to easily, cheaply, and quickly replace this battery for you in a few years. Then, you’re good to go until you need the next battery. Such a sleek, water resistant device is understandably sealed.

fearlessferret: I guess it only takes a decade for opinions that get you bullied to become respected mainstream opinion. Even just a few years ago, I was mocked for expressing the exact same sentiment. What happened? Was the right to repair movement simply that successful? Regardless, I’m happy that people don’t think that arguing that OEMs should be consistent with what parts of the phone get support is crazy or “behind the times” anymore.

Mayne: Removable batteries means that they can’t force you to contemplate between replacing new battery at the store or outright buying a new phone.

jim krom: Good thing that in two years time the EU will make user replaceable batteries a law, then we will no longer have to worry

Johne-bike: Total nonsense as far as I’m concerned..Just had the battery replaced on our 3 year old and still superb Note 20 Ultra at our official Samsung Service Centre in NE Thailand where we live. Price for the job was less than 30USD and done while we waited in a very comfortable Samsung reception area..Where’s the problem?

Avieshek: The battery replacement mechanism doesn’t have to be as simple as the bygone days to account for durability, structural rigidity or water resistance but could be tool based like the sim card ejector tool if not an allen key for example that’s accessible to all users instead of needing precise instruments and controlled environment if not trained experts. In fact, why even limit the argument to just smartphones instead of smartwatches to bluetooth headphones like the AirPods which are basically discarded to landfills after two years?

Comments