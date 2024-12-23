Samsung Galaxy S25 finally gets an ETA as release date leaks

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S25 at Unpacked on January 22.

Following that, pre-orders would open ahead of a possible February 7 release date.

While the S25 Slim may make an appearance, it shouldn’t arrive until later in the year.

We are just under one month away from January 22, when Samsung is expected to throw its next Galaxy Unpacked event and formally unveil its Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup. And while we’re very much looking forward to finally resolving some of the outstanding questions about how this hardware will take shape, and actually get a chance to go hands-on with it for ourselves, there’s another date that’s probably much more relevant to all of you eager to bring one of these models home: the release date. Now a new report attempts to shine some light on when Samsung’s next-gen flagships will hit retail.

This past year, you might remember, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S24 at an Unpacked event on January 17, and opened pre-orders ahead of a January 31 release date. With the actual announcement expected for slightly later in 2025, it’s only understandable that availability would similarly slide back to match. Now a new report from South Korea’s Financial News claims that Samsung intends to release the Galaxy S25 in its home nation, at least, on February 7. While this source does not make direct mention of other markets, we’d expect international availability to largely align.

The report goes on summarize expectations for the launch event, including the possibility of Samsung showing off the rumored Galaxy S25 Slim, even if sales for this model could still be some time away. Those include touching upon two of the big unresolved mysteries surrounding Galaxy S25 hardware: the existence of an Exynos-powered model, and the possibility of a 16GB RAM option. Here, the all-Snapdragon and yes-16GB theories get a shout of support, but it’s unclear if this is based on any actual new information, or is more just where the prevailing sentiment is pointed.

More than just running the latest silicon, Samsung’s Galaxy S25 phones will arrive equipped with One UI 7, and that’s easily shaping up to be one of our favorite One UI releases in a while. Will you be getting you pre-order in the moment you have the option? Do you plan to hunt around a little for the best trade-in deal? Share you strategies down in the comments.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments