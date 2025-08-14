The Galaxy S25 series might be more popular than all other Snapdragon 8 Elite phones combined

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy S25 reportedly sold more units than any other brand’s flagship.

The Galaxy S25 series is also claimed to have outsold all other Snapdragon 8 Elite phones combined.

The leaker, who shared these statistics, says this makes the regular variant of the Snapdragon 8 Elite appear to be a “minority.”

Samsung’s efforts with the Galaxy S25’s subtle redesign and extensive focus on AI features appear to have paid off. Last week, we learned about the brand having successfully sold more than 20 million units of the Galaxy S25 phones in the first six months of 2025 — just five months since its launch, and outnumbering the Galaxy S24’s sales for the same period last year by a double-digit margin. Most surprisingly, the loathed Galaxy S25 Edge sold over half a million units in less than a month of its launch.

And now, we have learned of another considerable claim about the sales of the Galaxy S25 devices. Renowned leaker Ice Universe recently posted on X, stating that the sales of Galaxy S25 series devices have surpassed all other Android flagships of 2025 combined. According to the post, the combined sales in the first half of 2025 of other Android flagships with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip were less than 20 million, compared to 22 million units of the Galaxy S25 series sold.

The leaker pegs the Galaxy S25’s success to a souped-up Snapdragon 8 Elite “For Galaxy” variant, with a higher peak frequency of 4.47GHz. In contrast, the regular variant, seen on devices such as the OnePlus 13 or the Xiaomi 15 series, is clocked at 4.32GHz. We have tested devices with both variants, and the hype is real!

Ice Universe further comments that the strong demand for Galaxy S25 series devices indicates that the overclocked Snapdragon 8 Elite variant is seen as the primary one, while the standard variant is considered a “minority.”

While they don’t specify the source of this information, these numbers tell a similar story as the latest data from Counterpoint Research. As per the report from last month, Samsung maintained its pole position in terms of the number of total sales in Q1 and Q2 of 2025.

Another rationale behind Samsung leading in this regard could be the fact that many large Android manufacturers, including OPPO and Vivo, have been relying on MediaTek’s leading Dimensity lineup for their flagship series, while Google has stuck to Tensor chips. This could have limited the uptake for Qualcomm chips to brands like OnePlus, HONOR, Xiaomi, and Motorola, all of which have a much smaller global footprint than Samsung, though we don’t have sufficient data to back up the assumption.

Finally, some features that could have helped inflate Samsung’s figures include the sleeker design of the Galaxy S25 series, the promise of seven years of software updates, and the extensive suite of AI features that come preloaded on the phones.

