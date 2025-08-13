Breaking: One UI 8 beta starts rolling out for the Galaxy S24 series, Z Fold 6 and Flip 6

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has begun rolling out the first One UI 8 beta for the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The update has been currently spotted in the UK and Korea for the Galaxy S24 series, and in Korea for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

However, Samsung has promised that these devices will also get the update in the US and India, so stay tuned.

Samsung recently announced that the One UI 8 beta program will be available on more Galaxy devices sometime this week. True to its word, Samsung has now rolled out the program for the Galaxy S24 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

The first One UI 8 beta build for the Galaxy S24 series (h/t Tarun Vats) is 3.2GB in size and has the version number S926BXXU9ZYH3/ S926BOXM9ZYH3/S926BXXU9CYH3, depending on the region. This update is rolling out to users in the UK and Korea, but we expect users in the US, and India also to get it very soon.

This first beta update is available only for the unlocked version of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, so users with carrier variants will have to wait. The update also comes with the August 1, 2025 security patch level, so users signing up for the beta will be on the latest patch level.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 users in Korea are getting their first One UI 8 beta, too (h/t Tarun Vats). Samsung announced that these devices will also receive the beta update in the US, UK, and India, so the update should be rolling out soon in these regions.

Samsung hasn’t shared the full changelog as part of this update, but you can check out the full One UI changelog here.

To enroll in the One UI 8 beta program on your Galaxy S24 series, you will need to download the Samsung Members app, sign in with your Samsung Account. If you are in an eligible region, you will see a One UI 8 Beta Program banner on the home page, which you need to click on and complete your registration. Once done, you can check for an impending update at Settings > Software update > Download and Install.

Samsung has mentioned that in September, the One UI 8 beta program will roll out to even more devices, including the Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy A36 5G, Galaxy A55 5G, Galaxy A35 5G, and Galaxy A54.

Further, starting in September, One UI 8 stable will expand to more Galaxy devices beyond the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Samsung didn’t mention which devices, but it’s easy to guess that the rollout will likely start with the Galaxy S25 series.

