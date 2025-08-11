Samsung Now Bar can now tell you which team is likely to win

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Now Bar can now show win probability information in sports matches.

This takes the form of a graph showing which team is more likely to win the match.

The feature is apparently rolling out to Samsung phones on One UI 7 and One UI 8.

Samsung launched the Now Bar feature in January alongside the Galaxy S25 series. This lock screen widget offers a variety of info and updates at a glance. Now, it looks like the Now Bar is getting a handy sport-related improvement.

Twitter users report (spotted by SammyGuru) that the Now Bar recently received the ability to show win probability in sports matches. Check out the screenshots below.

Screenshots show that the win probability graph appears for baseball, cricket, and soccer at the very least. However, there doesn’t seem to be a complete list of supported sports.

In any event, this feature is apparently rolling out to Samsung phones running both One UI 7 and One UI 8. So you don’t need to wait for the looming One UI 8 update to get in on the action.

This latest addition also comes after Samsung revealed that it will greatly expand Now Bar’s app support. The Galaxy maker said that it plans to go from ~20 supported apps and services to 35 by the end of 2025. This is encouraging news if you liked the idea of Now Bar but wished it were far more useful.

