Samsung Galaxy S25 FE leak suggests last year's chip is making a return

TL;DR A listing for the Galaxy S25 FE recently appeared on a British retailer’s website.

The listing included technical specifications and official images.

It appears the Galaxy S25 FE will have an Exynos 2400e chip.

It won’t be much longer before Samsung releases the Galaxy S25 FE. This year, the company is expected to launch the phone a little earlier than usual. Although Samsung has not revealed the device yet, it looks like a British retailer may have jumped the gun.

It appears the Galaxy S25 FE recently made an appearance on Tesco’s website, a British supermarket chain. Spotted by WinFuture, the listing contained official images, as well as technical specifications. According to the outlet, the color options available are “Icy Blue” and “Jet Black.” An earlier leak suggested there would also be Navy and White colorways.

In addition to the color options, it appears the listing revealed that the smartphone will have Samsung’s Exynos 2400e SoC. This is the same processor that was featured in the Galaxy S24 FE. So it looks like there won’t be any upgrades here. The cameras may not see any upgrades, either. It’s said the device retains its 50MP primary, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto cameras from last year.

Elsewhere, it sounds like we can expect 8GB of RAM with 128GB or 256GB of storage, a 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED display with the same resolution as the S24 FE (2340 x 1080), and a 4,900mAh battery with 45W charging. All of that will reportedly come with a price tag of €679, which would be about $787 in US currency.

It’s expected that the launch of the Galaxy S25 FE will happen this month or in early September. The company is also preparing to launch several other products before the end of the year, which could include its first triple screen foldable.

