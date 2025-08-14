Multiple Galaxy S25 FE leaks reveal renders, colors, and possible launch date

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy S24 FE

TL;DR New renders of the Galaxy S25 FE have leaked.

The names of the colorways could be Absolute Black, Midnight Blue, Light Blue, and White.

The launch date will reportedly be September 5, 2025.

Samsung will be hosting a press conference next month during Europe’s largest consumer electronics trade show, IFA. While the focus is expected to be mostly on AI, it’s possible the company could also use the moment to announce its next Android phone, the Galaxy S25 FE. While that event is weeks away, there’s some new Galaxy S25 FE leaks you can check out right now.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The Galaxy S25 FE has appeared once again in a new leak from Android Headlines. In this leak, we get a look at renders that show the handset in all four of its available colors. These renders arrive a little over a week after a previous leak gave us our first potential look at the colorways.

There are a few differences between the previous leak and these renders. For example, the Navy shade looks a little duller here than it does in last week’s leak. Another difference is that the frame on the black colorway is silver, whereas the frame was black in the other report. Also, the light blue shade appears to have a pinker hue in these renders.

In addition to showing the color options, today’s leak provides a view of the Galaxy S25 FE from different angles. We can see the front, left side, right side, and back of the device.

This wasn’t the only leak about the Fan Edition phone today. The folks over at Dealabs have shared what could be the official colorway names, configurations, European prices, and launch date.

According to the report, here’s what we’re looking at: Galaxy S25 FE (8GB / 128GB): Absolute Black, Midnight Blue, Light Blue, White | €749 ($871)

Absolute Black, Midnight Blue, Light Blue, White | €749 ($871) Galaxy S25 FE (8GB / 256GB): Absolute Black, Midnight Blue, Light Blue, White | €809 ($941)

Absolute Black, Midnight Blue, Light Blue, White | €809 ($941) Galaxy S25 FE (8 GB / 512GB): Absolute Black, Midnight Blue | €929 ($1,081) The report claims that Samsung will launch the phone on September 5, 2025. If this is true, then it would indeed be announced during IFA. Samsung is also working on the Galaxy Tab S11, S11 Ultra, and S10 Lite. It’s not implausible to think that if Samsung launches the Galaxy S25 FE on this date, it could also use the event to launch these tablets.

Follow