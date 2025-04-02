Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge early release rumors gain new support

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung could unveil the much-awaited Galaxy S25 Edge a day earlier than expected.

A new leak suggests that the company plans to launch the device in Europe on April 15.

The report also suggests that Samsung could offer a first-party Silicone Case and a Kindsuit Case for the slim device.

Samsung could unveil the hotly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge a day sooner than expected. While previous reports alleged that the company planned on announcing the device in an online-only Unpacked event on April 16, a new leak suggests that the slim phone could launch on April 15.

In a recent report, Dutch publication Nieuwe Mobiel claims that the Galaxy S25 Edge could land in Europe on April 15. The rumored launch date aligns with a previous comment from a Samsung executive, who said the phone could launch “around April.” However, whether the April 15 launch date refers to the beginning of the pre-order period or the open sale is unclear. Either way, you should be able to get your hands on the device before the end of the month.

The report adds that Samsung will offer the Galaxy S25 Edge in two storage configurations and three colors. The base model will pack 256GB of storage, while Samsung will double it to 512GB on the premium model. Both variants will come in blue, black, and silver colorways and feature 12GB of RAM.

Samsung will allegedly offer a Silicone Case and a Kindsuit Case for the device with the model numbers EF-PS937CJ and EF-VS937PL. Although the report doesn’t reveal additional details, previous leaks suggest that the Galaxy S25 Edge could pack Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 4,000mAh battery, a 6.7-inch display, a 200MP main camera, and a 5oMP secondary camera. The device could measure just 6.4mm and might be priced slightly higher than the Galaxy S25 Plus.

