Galaxy S24 series receives new update, but not the one you've been waiting for

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a fresh software update for the Galaxy S24 series in South Korea.

Sadly, the update doesn’t upgrade the devices to One UI 7 based on Android 15.

It measures around 450MB and brings the Android security patches for February 2025.

Samsung has released a fresh software update for last year’s flagship Galaxy S24 lineup. The update is currently rolling out in the company’s home market of South Korea, and the February 2025 security patches are the only significant change included in the release.

Although it’s been over two weeks since Samsung officially debuted One UI 7 based on Android 15 with the Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy S24 users have yet to receive the platform upgrade. Samsung has remained tight-lipped about the release date, so S24 users in South Korea were pleasantly surprised when they received an update notification earlier today. However, to their dismay, the update only brings the latest security patches to the devices.

Reports on Reddit indicate that the update (build no. S9280ZCS4AXK8 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra) is based on Android 14 and still runs the older One UI 6.1 skin on top. It measures 455.09MB and brings the Android security patches for February 2025.

As expected, many users have voiced frustration over the significant delay in the One UI 7 rollout for the Galaxy S24 series. Their annoyance is warranted, especially since Samsung had an impeccable track record of timely releasing the latest Android platform upgrade in previous years.

Samsung’s software update strategy changed last year when it chose not to release One UI builds based on Android 15 after Google released the update to its Pixel phones last October. At the time, the company said it would release One UI 7 alongside its next Galaxy S series flagships. While it has technically fulfilled that promise by offering the update on the newly launched Galaxy S25 series, users with older models are still stuck on the previous build.

The delay is even more irksome for Galaxy S24 users as the company has already concluded the One UI 7 beta program for the devices, suggesting that the update is ready for primetime. Samsung has yet to share a release timeline for older devices, so we can’t say how long Galaxy users will have to wait to try out all the new features in One UI 7 and Android 15.

