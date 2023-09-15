Samsung Galaxy S24 series listing reveals charging speeds

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S24 series has passed through China’s 3C certification website.

The listings confirm 45W charging speeds for the S24 Plus and Ultra models.

However, it looks like the base Galaxy S24 has 25W speeds.

Samsung is usually conservative when it comes to charging wattages, with the top-end Galaxy flagships restricted to 45W speeds. Now, a certification listing has apparently revealed Galaxy S24 series charging speeds.

The 2024 flagship phones appeared on China’s 3C certification website (h/t: MyFixGuide), and the listings confirm no changes compared to the Galaxy S23 series.

More specifically, it looks like the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Plus will retain the 45W charging speeds of their predecessors. The S24 Ultra’s 45W figure in particular contradicts a claim earlier this year that the Ultra model would get 65W charging. Meanwhile, the base Galaxy S24 is stuck at 25W like the base S23. The listings also suggest that we won’t see a charger in the box, which wouldn’t be a surprise given that Galaxy flagships haven’t offered a bundled charger for a few years now.

There’s more to fast charging speeds than the wattage, though. The ability to sustain high wattages is key, and Samsung has generally done a good job in this regard on its recent Ultra flagships. For example, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is able to top up its 5,000mAh battery in just under an hour.

However, it’s clear that 25W charging is still very slow in 2023, even if a phone is able to maintain that speed for a long time. The 25W-toting Galaxy S23 in particular takes 80 minutes to fill up its small, 3,900mAh battery. So you might want to avoid the base Galaxy S24 if you want a Galaxy phone capable of charging in an hour or less.

