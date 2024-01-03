Galaxy S24 EU prices leak: A more expensive Ultra, but there's good news

TL;DR Terms and conditions for a competition may have just given away the Galaxy S24 line’s European pricing.

It looks like the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus could be a little cheaper than the S23 and S23 Plus.

However, the S24 Ultra could gain a small price hike over the current Ultra device.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, and we’ve seen several price leaks for various markets. Now, a new leak may have dished out pricing information once again.

X user Spynox spotted a French-language document detailing rules for a Galaxy S24 series competition, complete with apparent pricing for each phone. The document’s URL was spotted by WinFuture journalist Roland Quandt, although it’s subsequently been made private. Fortunately, the document still shows up in Google’s web cache, giving us a good look at the apparent pricing.

The document notes that one smartphone (presumably the base Galaxy S24) is valued at €899 (~$981). Another phone, ostensibly the Galaxy S24 Plus, is valued at €1,169 (~$1,276). Finally, the last phone on the list is presumably the Galaxy S24 Ultra and is valued at €1,469 (~$1,603).

The base model’s quoted price is in line with a recent GalaxyClub leak, while the listed prices for the Plus and Ultra models are €20 more expensive than the previous leak. In saying so, it’s not uncommon to see minor price differences like this across various European countries.

Nevertheless, these S24 and S24 Plus prices would make for a €50 drop over the Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus in Europe. But the S24 Ultra’s apparent €1,469 price tag would make for a €70 hike over the S23 Ultra’s European launch price. Fingers crossed that the S24 and S24 Plus see similar price drops in other locales, especially after Samsung hiked S23 series prices in most regions bar the US.

