Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video leaves little to the imagination

We’re still a few months away from Samsung introducing its next-generation Galaxy S25 series, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing interesting happening with the company’s phones in the meantime. We’ve still got one last major 2024 launch to clear, as we wait for the Galaxy S24 FE to go official. It sure feels like that could be just around the corner, and following the leak of some pricing specifics, we’re checking out a very official-looking Galaxy S24 FE unboxing video.

When we normally think about early unboxing videos we’re picturing some lucky fan who managed to get their hands on something through retail channels ahead of the intended launch. But this video, shared by Evan Blass on X, is clearly one of Samsung’s own creation.

Unless you’re a big fan of SIM tools, there’s not much to the actual unboxing component of this, and instead we’re treated to some confirmation for the Galaxy S24 FE’s color options and some of its specs. Just like we’ve seen before, you should be getting the phone in your choice of blue, graphite, gray, mint, or yellow.

It’s not nearly the same as getting some hands-on time with a new phone for ourselves, but checking out its angles on video like this certainly helps a little. Samsung highlights the sturdy aluminum frame, Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, and presence of a 4,700mAh battery.

We get a quick breakdown of the S24 FE’s camera hardware, including a 50MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3x tele zoom, and a 10MP selfie came up front — all details we’ve heard before. This video mentions the system running an Exynos 2400e processor, and while that’s also an element we’ve seen mentioned in previous leaks, we’re still holding out hope that there could also be a Snapdragon variant in certain markets. We also get some confirmation on screen upgrades, as Samsung gives us a bigger and brighter display than the S23 FE.

So, what do you think? Is this still going to be the new value king of Samsung’s Android lineup? Would Samsung be ruining things with even a $50 price hike? Or does none of this matter, and all you can think about is the S25? Sound off in the comments.

