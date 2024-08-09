Galaxy S24 FE specs leak suggests a 'big' step forward

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S23 FE

TL;DR The Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly feature a larger 6.7-inch display and a bigger battery than the Galaxy S23 FE.

The phone could launch with an upgraded chipset, but the camera setup might remain unchanged.

The S24 FE is also said to incorporate various Galaxy AI features, and it could launch in October.

Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) series has been all about bringing top-tier features to a more wallet-friendly price. Last year’s Galaxy S23 FE did that quite well, and it looks like the Galaxy S24 FE is about to continue that trend with some exciting updates. A new report from Android Headlines has provided us a glimpse into the specifications of this upcoming mid-ranger from Samsung.

One of the most notable upgrades this year could be an increased screen size. While the Galaxy S23 FE had a 6.4-inch display, the Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly feature a larger 6.7-inch screen, matching the size of the Galaxy S24 Plus. This display will boast the same 120Hz refresh rate as its predecessor, with an improved peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

With a bigger screen, you’d expect a bigger battery, but it looks like the Galaxy S24 FE will come with a 4,565mAh battery — just a smidge larger than the 4,500mAh battery in the S23 FE. For context, the Galaxy S24 Plus manages to fit in a 4,900mAh battery with the same display size.

As far as performance goes, the S23 FE offered either the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Exynos 2200, depending on the region, which were both chipsets from the Galaxy S22 series. The Galaxy S24 FE might skip directly to using the chipset used on the flagship Galaxy S24 series in global markets, i.e., the Exynos 2400. The publication mentions the chipset as “Exynos 2400e,” but this could be a typo or a slightly tweaked variant of the Exynos 2400.

It’s unclear whether the US variant of the phone will also come with an Exynos chipset. It’s unlikely that the S24 FE will get the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, which the Galaxy S24 series uses in the US. Instead, it might settle for the still-capable Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, a reasonable choice for a phone expected to be priced around $600.

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to retain the same camera setup as the Galaxy S23 FE. That means a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, an 8MP 3x optical zoom lens, and a 10MP selfie shooter. If the prospect of an unchanged camera setup makes you feel bad, remember that Samsung uses basically the same set of cameras on its $1,900 Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Lastly, The S24 FE could inherit various Galaxy AI features, including Portrait Studio, Circle to Search, Generative Edit, and Live Translate. In terms of software, we expect the phone to be running on One UI 6.1 out of the box.

When it debuts around October, the Galaxy S24 Fe will reportedly be available in five color options: blue, green, black, graphite, and yellow. While there are no reports about its pricing yet, a price increase from the S23 FE’s $600 launch price wouldn’t be unexpected, given recent trends in Samsung’s pricing strategy.

