Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pricing for the US leaks, and we're disappointed

TL;DR A new leak shows what the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pricing could be in the United States.

According to the leak, the starting price for the 128GB model could be $649, and the 256GB model could be $709.

This is $50 more than last year, as the Galaxy S23 FE launched at $599.

We still don’t have a confirmed release date for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. However, we’ve seen leaked renders for the device (check above) and plenty of leaked specs. We’ve also seen leaked pricing information for Europe. Today, we have leaked pricing for the United States — and it’s not great news.

According to reliable leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (via SmartPrix), the price for the 128GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could be $649. This is a $50 increase over the Galaxy S23 FE, which launched in that same configuration last year for $599. Meanwhile, Hemmerstoffer says the 256GB model could land for $709, yet another $50 increase over the previous model.

These leaked prices are backed up by the previously mentioned leaks for European pricing. Those prices also showed an increase of €50, suggesting this could be an across-the-board increase globally.

Ultimately, if this is how things go, we’ll be disappointed. The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 has not increased — it’s still $799. A price increase for the FE model makes it a less compelling product because it then becomes slightly easier to stomach jumping to the main Galaxy S24, which will invariably be a better product.

The lack of a launch for the Galaxy A55 in the United States exacerbates this problem. With no Galaxy A55 and a more expensive FE model, Samsung fans looking to get as much phone as they can for a mid-range price are going to be stuck spending more than they ever have. The only alternative will be getting older models, such as the Galaxy S23 FE (or even the main Galaxy S23 itself).

Rumors suggest Samsung could officially unveil the Galaxy S24 FE quite soon, possibly even this coming week. We won’t have long to wait to find out if these price increases are legit or not.

