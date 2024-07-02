These 5 shades could be the Galaxy S24 FE's colorway options

More details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE are seeping through the cracks. Last month, we reported that the phone could pack much narrower bezels than before. Now, we spied details of its potential color options making the rounds.

According to industry insider Ross Young, the Galaxy S24 FE will be available in five colors this time around. These colorway options could include:

Black

Gray

Light Blue

Light Green

Yellow

In comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE is available in various shades, namely Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple, with Indigo and Tangerine being Samsung online exclusives. Notably, the Galaxy S24 FE seemingly misses out on a white or cream option, while gray and black are separated into two. Young notes that the former will be the “highest volume” colorway. No real surprises there.