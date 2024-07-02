Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
These 5 shades could be the Galaxy S24 FE's colorway options
- Details of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE’s colorways have leaked.
- The phone may boast five shades to choose from.
- These could include blue, green, and yellow hues.
More details about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE are seeping through the cracks. Last month, we reported that the phone could pack much narrower bezels than before. Now, we spied details of its potential color options making the rounds.
According to industry insider Ross Young, the Galaxy S24 FE will be available in five colors this time around. These colorway options could include:
- Black
- Gray
- Light Blue
- Light Green
- Yellow
In comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE is available in various shades, namely Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple, with Indigo and Tangerine being Samsung online exclusives. Notably, the Galaxy S24 FE seemingly misses out on a white or cream option, while gray and black are separated into two. Young notes that the former will be the “highest volume” colorway. No real surprises there.
Samsung likes to spice up its colorway names, so expect the Galaxy S24 FE’s shades to boast slightly different titles should they emerge. However, judging by the company’s recent obsession with pastels, expect all colors to be more muted than their names would otherwise suggest.
It’s unclear when the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may arrive, but early rumors indicate a launch by August. This would be considerably earlier than the S23 FE’s October debut.