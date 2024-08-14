Fresh Galaxy S24 FE leak points to spec upgrades and a potential launch date

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Galaxy S23 FE

TL;DR Industry sources have revealed that Samsung could launch the Galaxy S24 FE this October.

The Fan Edition device will reportedly feature a few noteworthy upgrades, including a larger display, a bigger battery, and a new chipset.

Previous leaks claim that it will be available in five colorways and feature the same camera setup as its predecessor.

After launching the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 late last month, Samsung is now gearing up to launch its next Fan Edition (FE) device. Recent leaks suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE will be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, featuring a larger display, a bigger battery, and a more powerful chipset. Now, a new report has revealed that the device could arrive in October.

According to industry insiders familiar with Samsung’s plans (via ETNews), the company will release the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy A16 in the second half of the year. The affordable flagship will reportedly arrive in October, while the budget-friendly A series device will hit the market in December.

The report also sheds light on the hardware upgrades coming to the Galaxy S24 FE, which mirror the information seen in a leak from Android Headlines earlier this month. Both reports claim that the Galaxy S24 FE will sport a larger 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 1,900nits. The device is also expected to feature a bigger 4,565mAh battery, a new Exynos 2400e chipset, and Galaxy AI features.

Furthermore, the previous leak gave us a look at a few marketing images and renders of the Galaxy S24 FE. As per the images, the device will offer the same camera setup as last year’s model, Corning Gorilla Glass+ protection on the display, and an Armor Aluminum frame. The leaked renders also reveal that Samsung could offer the device in at least five colorways: Graphite, Blue, Green, Yellow, and Silver/White.

Given the spec bump, the Galaxy S24 FE could cost a bit more than its predecessor. However, we don’t have any confirmation regarding a price hike at the moment. We’ll let you know as soon as we have more information.

