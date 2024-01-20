Poll: Is the Galaxy S24's Exynos processor a deal-breaker for you?

Samsung

The Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus ship with different processors, depending on your region. For one, the two phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US and several other locales. Meanwhile, devices in Africa, parts of Asia, Europe, and India have the Exynos 2400 chip.

In a market that got the Exynos-powered Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus? What do you think of this move? Is the Exynos chipset a deal-breaker for you? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below to make yourself heard.

Is the Galaxy S24 Exynos processor a deal-breaker for you? 2478 votes Yes, I won't get an S24/S24 Plus because of Exynos. 69 % No, I'm sure the Exynos processor is fine. 8 % I don't care, I'm getting the S24 Ultra anyway. 4 % I'm waiting for the benchmarks and reviews to judge it. 19 %

Exynos chips have long had a reputation for being inferior to Snapdragon processors for the most part. Some demanding apps like advanced games and emulators also tend to favor the Adreno GPU inside Snapdragon chips.

Then again, it’s possible this is the year when the Exynos chip is the faster and/or more efficient processor. So we’ll be sure to test the Exynos-powered S24 to figure out if that’s the case.

There’s also something else worth noting, and that’s the fact that recent flagship processors are all extremely powerful and tend to be overkill for 99% of tasks. So the choice of chipset might not matter to you. Either way, you can view Exynos vs Snapdragon countries here.

