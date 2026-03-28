Samsung Galaxy A37 vs A57: This is the one I recommend you get

Paul Jones / Android Authority

If you are in the market for a budget phone that doesn’t cost you an arm and a leg, the first few months of 2026 have been quite generous. Following the Pixel 10a and the iPhone 17e, Samsung has updated two of its fan-favorite A series devices for this year: the Galaxy A37 and the Galaxy A57.

There is plenty to like about both handsets, but for the value-seeking segment these two phones cater to, only one of them really makes sense by getting you a bigger bang for your buck. This isn’t about which one is cheaper, but which one is more value-driven — and I have a clear answer.

Would you pay extra for the Galaxy A57? 5 votes Yes, for the performance boost 20 % No, the A37 is enough 80 % Only if prices drop 0 % Not sure 0 %

The base Galaxy A37 is an easy pick

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The Galaxy A57 may tempt you to spend upwards of $550, but if you compare it with the Galaxy A37 side by side, you’ll notice that the latter gets you most of it while saving you some serious money.

It starts at the front of the device, where you get the exact same 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. My colleagues who held both phones pointed out that the bezels are slightly thicker on the A37. But once you slap on a case (which most of us do), that difference fades away.

If you compare the Galaxy A57 with the A37, you’ll notice that the latter gets you most of the features while saving you some serious money.

Samsung thankfully didn’t cheap out on fast charging either. The more affordable model also packs a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. The same goes for the triple camera setup and the selfie camera — both are almost identical to the Galaxy A57 — while the 128GB and 256GB storage options are the same, too.

The Galaxy A37 also gets the same AI treatment as the Galaxy A57, including features like Flexible AI agents and Fun Mode in the camera app. Both come with One UI 8.5 out of the box, along with a six-year OS update promise. If that level of similarity still isn’t enough, they both share an IP68 rating, too.

I’m not sure how Samsung managed to fumble this so badly, but another point in the Galaxy A37’s favor is that it comes in four color options, while the Galaxy A57 offers just one at this price. If you care about color choices, the Galaxy A37 is a no-brainer.

Galaxy A57’s trivial gains

Paul Jones / Android Authority

It’s not like Samsung forgot to make the Galaxy A57 the superior offering — there are some clear differences.

For starters, it gets 8GB of RAM across the board, while the A37 starts at 6GB with the 128GB variant. It also has a slightly higher-resolution 12MP ultra-wide camera versus the 8MP unit on the A37. Additionally, the Galaxy A57 uses a metal frame, while the A37 settles for plastic, though it still manages to be marginally lighter and thinner.

On their own, none of these perks justify the $100 price jump.

What might make it worth it, though, is the new Exynos 1680 processor. It’s not just a faster chip, but it’s also better designed for neural processing and AI tasks, while also getting an improved vapor chamber. While the Galaxy A37’s Exynos 1480 is perfectly fine for everyday use, the more performance-focused nature of the A57 might be worth it if you actually plan to use that extra headroom, like for frequent gaming. Otherwise, you won’t regret picking up the Galaxy A37 either.

Samsung’s pricing trap

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The way Samsung has priced these two phones clearly shows how it’s trying to push you up the pricing ladder — something more typical of Apple.

The Galaxy A37 starts at $450 for its base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. That’s an incredible price for a new budget phone, especially when most budget phones have drifted past the $500 mark and are creeping toward $600. In that context, $450 feels like a steal — a deal I’d easily recommend if you’re value-focused and don’t shoot a lot of photos or videos.

The way Samsung has priced these two phones clearly shows how it’s trying to push you up the pricing ladder — something more typical of Apple.

That’s an important condition because system files and apps alone can eat into 128GB pretty quickly these days, and 256GB is starting to feel like the real baseline. If you use your camera often, you’ll run into this faster. The problem is that the Galaxy A37’s 256GB variant costs $540, which is a steep jump, particularly for a phone in the affordable segment.

And that’s where Samsung’s pricing strategy kicks in. You might start thinking: what’s another $10 for the base Galaxy A57, which costs $550? And once you’re already in the $550 range, what’s another $50 for the 256GB A57, right?

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Galaxy A37 vs Galaxy A57

Paul Jones / Android Authority

This clever pricing play is exactly why I’m locked into two extremes. If value is what you’re after — or you want a phone for your parents — go with the base Galaxy A37 at $450. It’s a lot of phone for the price. But if you know you’ll benefit from the Exynos 1680’s extra performance, then go for the Galaxy A57 with 256GB storage, which sits just over $600. Skip all variants in between with an identity crisis.

The Galaxy A37 is almost a Galaxy A57, and that’s more than enough for a phone that costs well under $500.

I also find $600 to be a tricky price in this segment. These phones are pushing into budget flagship territory, but in terms of pure value, they don’t quite deliver. They feel awkwardly stuck in the middle.

That’s why I’m personally leaning toward the Galaxy A37. It’s almost a Galaxy A57, and that’s more than enough for a phone that costs well under $500.

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