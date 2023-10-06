Samsung's Galaxy Ring may come in four sizes and launch with Galaxy Z Fold 6

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy Ring still remains largely a mystery, as leaks have been few and far between. However, a new rumor may have shed light on some new details and reaffirmed the launch window.

Currently, the Galaxy Ring is in advanced development, the phase before mass production development. According to a report from The Elec, Samsung is working on a single model — so no Plus or Ultra version — of the smart ring in four sizes. The different ring sizes are meant to accommodate various sizes of fingers. In comparison, Oura offers up to eight different sizes for its smart ring.

The outlet claims that the current version of Samsung’s smart ring is too big for immediate commercialization. The company is reportedly trying to implement as many functions as possible and plans to remove some of those functions to reduce the size during the mass production development phase.

Additionally, it’s said that Samsung is shooting for a release in the third quarter of 2024 or the first quarter of 2025. The rumor also says that the Galaxy Ring could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. Previous rumors have also pointed to a potential late 2024 or early 2025 release. However, a different rumor from tipster Ice Universe claimed the smart ring would debut in January 2024 along with the Galaxy S24 series.

In addition, it’s rumored that Samsung could be seeking medical approval for the device. As the outlet points out, it normally takes about seven to eight months for product development, and getting medical approval would tack on an additional 10 to 12 months. So if Samsung is trying to get medical approval, the launch will more likely be sometime in 2025.

Patent filings suggest the smart ring will have a fair amount of health tracking. These filings suggest there is an integration of both ECG and PPG sensors, which could be used for heart rate and temperature measurements.

