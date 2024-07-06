Sticker shock: Galaxy Ring price leak hints at expensive debut

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims that the European price of the Samsung Galaxy Ring will be €449.

This could translate to a US price of about $350-$400, higher than the initially expected $300.

The Oura Ring, one of the most popular smart rings, starts at $299 in the US.

With Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event on July 10 just days away, excitement is building for the highly anticipated Galaxy Ring, its first venture into the smart ring market. However, a recent leak regarding the ring’s potential pricing has tempered some of our initial enthusiasm.

First reported by WinFuture, a French deals portal, Dealabs has obtained information from local retailers indicating that the official recommended price for the Samsung Galaxy Ring in France will be a hefty 449 euros.

For comparison, the Galaxy Ring’s main competitor, the Oura Ring, starts at $299 in the US and €399 in Europe. If the leaked European pricing is accurate, the Galaxy Ring could debut in the US with a price tag of $350-$400, considerably higher than the $300 starting price many had expected.

It’s worth noting that while the Oura Ring starts at $299, its price can go up to $550, depending on the style and color. Additionally, Oura requires a subscription costing around $70 annually to access all health insights.

In contrast, the Galaxy Ring is unlikely to charge users a subscription fee, at least in its first year. This could be one reason for the higher initial price. However, Samsung has hinted that some of its Samsung Health and Galaxy AI features might eventually be offered through a subscription model.

Despite these justifications, a higher starting price could dissuade some early adopters and Samsung enthusiasts who were hoping for a more competitive price against the Oura Ring.

Beyond pricing, the report suggests the Galaxy Ring will be available in nine sizes (5 to 13) and three colors (black, silver, and gold). It will reportedly go on sale in France and Europe on July 19, so we can expect a similar release schedule for the US.

