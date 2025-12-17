New Galaxy Ring update promises to fix your battery life frustrations

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is rolling out a new Galaxy Ring firmware focused squarely on improving battery stability.

The update is small (version Q50XWWU2AYK3), coming in at 0.66MB.

The update is rolling out by region, starting in India.

Samsung’s first smart ring just got a much-needed update to its software. The company has started rolling out a new firmware update for the Galaxy Ring that aims to improve battery stability.

Since its launch last year, the Galaxy Ring has been praised for its comfort and how well it works with Galaxy watches and phones, as mentioned in our review. At the same time, battery behavior has been a recurring sore spot. Some users reported that the ring’s charge percentage would drop faster than expected.

That’s a problem, since Samsung itself positions the Galaxy Ring as a low-maintenance wearable that can last up to seven days on a single charge under ideal conditions.

This update seems to be Samsung’s way of addressing those concerns, though the company already laid out a few steps to improve battery life. The software, version Q50XWWU2AYK3, is a small download at about 0.66MB, as per a Samsung Community post (via SamMobile).

The update is now available in some regions, starting with India. Samsung has not explained exactly what ‘battery stability’ means, and there is no mention of faster charging or new power-saving features.

The main goal seems to be making the battery more consistent, with fewer sudden drops and more accurate estimates, so it matches what users expect from Samsung’s marketing. For a first-generation product, these improvements can be just as valuable as adding new features.

If you have a Galaxy Ring, the update will come automatically through the Galaxy Wearable app as it becomes available in more places.

