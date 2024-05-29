New leak hints at improved design for the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked images suggest the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will have a boxier design with sharper corners.

Subtle refinements like a thinner hinge and wider outer display are also visible.

Samsung could announce the Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch event anytime now. Adding to the excitement, renowned tipster Ice Universe on X/Twitter has leaked a new partial image of the upcoming foldable device. This follows a previous leak where Ice Universe revealed another partial image, which appears to be a cropped section of the same photo.

While the images don’t offer a complete view of the outer display, they do confirm the presence of a familiar centered camera cutout and a metal frame. We can also see that the Z Fold 6 will move to sharper and more squared-off corners, echoing the boxier design language of the recent Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The hinge also seems to have undergone a slimming treatment, not protruding out of the sides as much as it does on the Z Fold 5. But perhaps the most welcome leak is the hint of a wider outer display. The change in width seems to be minimal from this previously leaked photo below, but it’s still a step in the right direction to address a common gripe about the Z Fold 5’s cramped outer screen.

The Z Fold 6 has been a subject of much speculation, with early rumors suggesting the possibility of multiple models, including a high-end “Ultra” variant or a budget-friendly “FE” foldable. However, as the launch date draws near, it appears more likely that the Z Fold 6 will be a single model representing an incremental upgrade over its predecessor.

Yet, Samsung may still have a few surprises up its sleeve. Recent reports suggest the company could be working on a brand-new foldable form factor that could debut alongside the Galaxy S25 series next year instead.

The Z Fold 6 is rumored to launch on July 10, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and other new products.

