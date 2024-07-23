Samsung gives us a look inside the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Watch Ultra

Alex Walker-Todd / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has revealed new images of the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Watch Ultra, showcasing what’s inside the new devices.

The company has also highlighted key changes that helped bring noteworthy improvements, like making the Fold 6 slimmer and lighter or packing a larger battery in the Flip 6.

The new devices are already up for pre-order and will go on sale starting tomorrow, July 24.

Although Samsung’s latest foldables and smartwatches have been available for pre-order since the launch on July 10, the devices will finally be available for purchase tomorrow. Ahead of the sale, Samsung has shared new images of the devices showcasing what’s inside the new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Flip 6, and Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Z Fold 6: Here’s what makes it slimmer and lighter The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is 1.3mm slimmer than its predecessor when folded. It’s also 14g lighter, despite packing similar hardware. Samsung says it achieved this by equipping the new model with a smaller and slimmer hinge that utilizes new reinforced materials, a lighter Enhanced Armor Aluminum case, and thinner main and sub batteries.

The Fold 6 also features an updated single-layer printed board assembly (PBA), instead of a stacked, multilayer PBA like the Z Fold 5. By reducing the dimensions of these components, Samsung was also able to pack a 1.6 times larger vapor chamber into the device, which should improve thermal management.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: A larger battery and better thermals The Galaxy Z Flip 6 is 0.2mm slimmer than its predecessor, yet it packs a much larger 4,000mAh battery. Samsung reveals that this was possible due to a new molding technique used on the main battery protection circuits to make the protection board smaller and increase the battery capacity.

The company also used a more energy-dense secondary battery on the new model, which further increased the overall battery capacity. In addition to the battery improvements, Samsung has equipped the Flip 6 with an improved folding display with a more flexible protective layer that should make the display crease less noticeable and a 60% thicker Ultra Thin Glass (UTG) layer for enhanced durability.

Unlike the Fold 6, Samsung is still offering a stacked main PBA on the Flip 6, but it’s more compact than the one on the previous model. This freed up some room behind the PBA, allowing Samsung to offer a vapor chamber for the first time on a Galaxy Z Flip model.

Galaxy Watch Ultra: A fresh design with enhanced durability The Galaxy Watch Ultra is Samsung’s most durable smartwatch yet. The company reveals that this was possible thanks, in part, to the new titanium front and back cases. The Watch Ultra also features a better seal around the components, making it waterproof up to 10ATM. In comparison, the Galaxy Watch 7 is waterproof up to 5ATM.

The Ultra model also features a more durable titanium bezel around the display. Speaking of which, the display on the Ultra variant is brighter than the one on the Watch 7 with a peak brightness of 3000nits. It packs a larger 590mAh battery as well and comes with a new BioActive Sensor with 13 LEDs for more accurate health monitoring.

See price at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Quick band swap

Dual-frequency GPS

Long battery life

See price at Amazon

What do you think of the improvements on Samsung’s latest devices? Let us know in the comments below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments